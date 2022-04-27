This Tiny but Mighty Jack Russell Terrier is a Ukrainian Hero Dog

Jack Russell Terrier Photo by James Frid

Patron, which means bullet cartridge in Ukrainian, is a 2-year-old bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier who is working on the frontlines to save lives. Initially, purchased as a gift, it was only later that Patron's amazing abilities came to light when his owner took him to work one day.

According to an article published on npr.org. Patron works with State Emergency Services in the northern city of Chernihiv, where he sniffs out Russian bombs in addition to warming laps, nipping sleeves and generally being a good boy.

The war has resulted in unexpected ordnances and mines strewn throughout the area and it is Patron's job to help collect them thus saving numerous lives. Although the number of lives Patron has saved remains a secret, a single mine can kill one to several people so it is safe to assume that Patron has been key to saving the day many times.

This tiny but mighty hero dog is also an Instagram sensation with over 100,000 followers.

Here is an excerpt from dailypaws.com that talks about why Jack Russell Terriers make such good bomb-sniffing dogs: "Along with a powerful nose, the small size and keen intelligence of Patron's breed make him a particularly useful worker because he can get into small spaces and move easily from one location to the next." The article further quotes what William Cronin, director for the American K-9 for Afghanistan and Mali, West Africa, said in an article for the U.S. Army: "There's no substitute for the detection of a dog. There's no machine built yet that can reciprocate what a dog can do."