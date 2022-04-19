Boston, MA

Former Municipal Waste Dump Reclaimed to Create an Urban Wild

Boston: Landfills are an eyesore everywhere, particularly in cities where there are severe space constraints. However, these landfills make an excellent location for parks because they represent large, open spaces that may be otherwise nonexistent in a bustling city.

One such eyesore formerly called the Gardner Street Landfill located in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, has since been reclaimed to create a stunning destination park. Millennium Park certainly lives up to its name as a "Park with a View" courtesy of the Charles River that flows alongside it as well as the breathtaking views of downtown Boston, Blue Hills, and Newton's hills.

The hundred-acre park which is built on soil excavated from the Big Dig boasts 6 miles of handicapped accessible and stroller-friendly sidewalks, fields that cater to a variety of sports like soccer, football, and lacrosse, playgrounds, picnic tables, nature trails, and a canoe launch. The bridge over Sawmill Brook takes nature walkers to the Oak Hill Trails that pass through Brook Farm and onto Helen Heyn Riverway. On windy days, the top of the hill is a popular spot for kite aficionados.

Considering it was once a landfill, not a trace of its former existence can be found due to the diligent efforts of the Department of Recreation and Conservation since it opened its doors as a public recreational facility in 2000.

Millennium Park provides a peaceful green oasis for local residents and what is more, capping the landfill and fashioning a park out of it has drastically reduced pollution in the Charles River.

