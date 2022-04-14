The Controversial Figure Who Was Dubbed the Demon of Andersonville

Prison Photo by Claude Piché on Unsplash

Henry Wirz, dubbed the Demon of Andersonville, was the commandant of Camp Sumter, a prison in Andersonville, Georgia. According to Wikipedia, 13,000 inmates died as a result of the inhumane prison conditions under Wirz's command which later led to his trial and hanging for murder in 1865.

Born in 1822 in Switzerland, Wirz immigrated to America in 1849. He then made the rounds of several states for work such as New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Louisiana where he got his first taste of managing large numbers of people, in this case, the slaves who worked on Cabin Teele, a 2,200-acre plantation. When the American civil war broke out, he enlisted in the 4th Battalion of Louisiana Infantry of the Confederate Army. In 1864, he was appointed as commandant of Camp Sumter Military Prison in Andersonville, Georgia.

The horrible conditions at the prison are described in this excerpt from an article published on history.com: "A stockade held thousands of men on a barren, polluted patch of ground. Barracks were planned but never built; the men slept in makeshift housing, called “shebangs,” constructed from scrap wood and blankets that offered little protection from the elements. A small stream flowed through the compound and provided water for the Union soldiers, but this became a cesspool of disease and human waste. Erosion caused by the prisoners turned the stream into a huge swamp. The prison was designed to hold 10,000 men but the Confederates had packed it with more than 31,000 inmates by August 1864."

The article goes on to mention that Wirz was one of the few who were tried and executed for war crimes during the civil war and his last words before being executed were: “I know what orders are, Major. I am being hanged for obeying them.”