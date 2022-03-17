Hair Discrimination Could Become Illegal in Massachusetts

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVkYI_0ehsGwt600
BraidsPhoto by Gustavo Spindula on Unsplash

According to nbcboston.com, Massachusetts lawmakers are set to vote on legislation that would make discrimination on the basis of a person’s natural hair style illegal. The legislation, known as the C.R.O.W.N Act, is currently in effect in 14 states nationwide.

The CROWN Act means Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair.

For the longest time, African Americans have been discriminated against for their natural hair both in the workplace and other public settings including school and sports. This law hopes to address this issue.

Here is an excerpt from byrdie.com which explains how the law first came into effect in California: In June 2019, California made headlines for becoming the first state to outlaw the racial discrimination of individuals based on their natural hairstyles. The bill, SB 188, passed the state Senate in April and passed in a unanimous vote by California’s state assembly on June 27, 2019. The law, also known as the CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair), states, "In a society in which hair has historically been one of many determining factors of a person’s race, and whether they were a second class citizen, hair today remains a proxy for race. FEATURED VIDEO0 seconds of 7 minutes, 20 secondsVolume 0% Crowned Episode 2: The History Of Silk PressTherefore, hair discrimination targeting hairstyles associated with race is racial discrimination."

In Massachusetts, discrimination against hair can be addressed by filing a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office or the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# discrimination# african americans# CROWN Act# race# law

Comments / 6

Published by

Content creator on topics related to self-awareness, mental health, relationships, and community| Adult ESOL tutor (working with immigrants) and avid volunteer| Top writer and host of "Life" column at medium.com

Boston, MA
2459 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

“Blowing Smoke Up Someone’s Behind” Is a Metaphor That Has Its Origins in a Shocking Medical Practice of the 1700s

"Blowing smoke up someone's arse" is a figure of speech that has its origin in the tobacco smoke enemas that were popular during the 1700s and was used to treat a variety of health problems ranging from headaches to respiratory illness and as a means of resuscitation victims of drowning as it was thought to "dry out" the victim's insides.

Read full story
83 comments

Shipwreck Survivor Recalls Deadly Attack by Great White Sharks

In 1982, Deborah Kiley a 24-year-old sailor was on a routine sailing trip from Maine to Florida when the yacht she was sailing capsized in the Atlantic Ocean leaving the survivors clinging for dear life.

Read full story

The Deadliest Lightning-Strike in Aviation History

On Christmas Eve, 1971 LANSA flight 508 was en route to Pucallpa from Lima in Peru when it ran into a thunderstorm. Shortly after, there was a lightning strike to the plane's right wing leading to its crash. All except one out of the 91 passengers and crew on board were killed.

Read full story
4 comments
Worcester County, MA

23 Yorkie-Chihuahua dogs Rescued from Worcester County Home

According to MassLive, 23 dogs of mixed Yorkshire Terrier-Chihuahua breed have been given up by their owners who have fallen on hard times. The owners living in an undisclosed location in Worcester County, Massachusetts lost their home and had to shift 9 out of the 23 dogs into a shed in order to keep a roof over their heads. They later called the MSPCA for assistance.

Read full story
1 comments

Drug Smugglers are Putting Jet Liners at Risk

NBC New York reports that homeland security has been noticing an increasing new trend of drug dealers hiding cocaine and heroin in the avionics bay of an aircraft for transportation purposes. The cause of concern is that it can cause an overheating of critical electronic systems.

Read full story
27 comments

Is the Use of Propylene Glycol in Pet Food Safe?

Propylene Glycol has been deemed okay to be used in food products for humans and dogs but has been banned by the FDA with regards to cat food and treats mainly due to the adverse effects it has been known to have.

Read full story
1 comments

The Legend of the Woman Who Did the Unthinkable To Protest Breast Tax Was Birthed in Blood and Injustice

Kerala, a state in India is famous for its palm-lined beaches and network of canals that make up its backwaters but perhaps what stands out more than tourist attractions is the fact that it boasts a 96% literacy rate.

Read full story

How to Hide iPhone Apps from Snooping Eyes

There are several reasons why people would want to hide their apps so that they don't appear on the iPhone home screen or in the search results. One of the reasons could be the need for a break from the constant social media notifications while another could be the need to declutter and organize the home screen. Yet another important reason could be in order to prevent a friend or family member from snooping and discovering apps that may be embarrassing in nature.

Read full story
Easton, MD

The Eerie Story Behind The Avalon Theater's Haunted Elevator

An elevator can be described as a metal box with snaking cables that convey people down the deep, gloomy depths of a shaft which can be especially uncomfortable for those who are claustrophobia. Add the fact that some of them are known to be haunted can make the experience terrifying.

Read full story

Shelter Animals in Danger of Being Abandoned and Starving to Death in War Torn Ukraine

In Ukraine, it is not only the people who are experiencing the horrific impact of the Russian invasion but animals as well. Marina Dilly. founder of Shelter Friend which is home to 650 dogs and 200 cats had this to say about the situation to the Daily Mail: 'Our city is empty now, no vet hospital. They shut down. There is nothing."

Read full story
47 comments

The World's Oldest Working Library

The al-Qarawiyyin Library located in Fez, Morocco is considered by many to be the oldest working library in the world. Deemed by UNESCO to be the oldest operational educational institution, the University which houses the library was established in 890 AD by Fatima al-Fihri who was the daughter of a wealthy merchant who immigrated to Fez from Qayrawan in Tunisia.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

Untreated Eye Infections Can Lead to Feline Blindness

Recently, 91 cats were rescued from a Tewksbury home in Massachusetts after the owner found himself unable to care for them after the death of his spouse. According to Masslive, out of the 32 cats that are under the MSPCA's care, 29 cats had an upper respiratory infection and 32 were being treated for ear and dental ailments. The majority suffer from irreparable damages to the eye due to neglect and lack of proper medical attention.

Read full story
3 comments
Tewksbury, MA

Cats Voluntarily Surrendered by Overwhelmed Owner Now Looking for Forever Homes

In February, 91 cats were voluntarily surrendered to authorities by an overwhelmed owner in Tewksbury, Massachusetts who found it unable to care for them after his spouse had died.

Read full story
5 comments

Did the Ancestors of Whales Once Roam the Earth on All Four Legs?

According to an article in the New York Times, evidence that the ancestors of whales possessed hind legs and feet was discovered in the desert, once the Tethys Sea, located 95 miles from Egypt. Following the discovery, this is what Dr. Philip D. Gingerich, director of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan had to say in an interview for the New York Times: ''These limbs are vestiges of the whale's land ancestry - a dramatic link between a limb used for locomotion and the absence of a functional hind limb in modern whales."

Read full story

Cloudy With a Chance of Shape-Shifting Spiders

While you are reading this, the Jorō spider is steadily spinning its way from Georgia to the East Coast. These large, colorful spiders from Japan made their debut on American soil in 2013. About 3 inches in length, these spiders stand out because of their unique yellow, blue-black, and red colors which led ecologist Benjamin Frick to refer to it as "a Nerf football-looking spider."

Read full story

The Chilling Story of the Edinburgh Vaults

Gothic architecturePhoto by Linnea Sandbakk on Unsplash. Described as one of the most haunted locations in the world, the Edinburgh Vaults are a series of 120 chambers created within the arches of the South Bridge.

Read full story
1 comments

The Buzz Around the Skin Care Benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabidiol is everywhere these days, on grocery store shelves, TV advertisements, and beauty stores in the form of sunscreens, moisturizers, and cleansers. It is no surprise therefore that a report estimates the CBD cosmetics market to be around $580 million.

Read full story

Who and What Were Initially Used As Crash Test Dummies?

Some call the crash test dummy the unsung hero of car safety while some others who belong to the scientific world refer to them as anthropomorphic test devices. However they are referred to, it is undeniable that they have immensely helped engineers make safety improvements in automobiles.

Read full story
7 comments

Were the Ancient Phoenicians the First Civilization to Discover America?

Christopher Columbus is popularly known as the explorer who 'discovered' the Americas but what many may not be aware of is that other theories abound about another civilization that may have beat him to it by 2000 years!

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy