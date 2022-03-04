Data Shows Traffic Fatalities Have Surged Despite Fewer Drivers on the Roads

Car crash Photo by Conor Samuel on Unsplash

According to a report released by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 20,160 fatalities from motor vehicle crashes were reported in the first half of 2021 which is a shocking increase of 18.4% from 2020.

What is even more surprising about this statistic is that considering there are significantly fewer drivers on the roads since the pandemic hit, the number of deaths from crashes is at an all-time high. Some of the reasons attributed to this surge include driving while impaired, lack of use of seatbelts, aggressive driving, and speeding.

This is what the United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had to say in a statement: “This is a crisis. More than 20,000 people died on U.S. roads in the first six months of 2021, leaving countless loved ones behind. We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America." He added that the Department of Transportation was currently working on the first-ever National Roadway Safety Strategy to identify action steps in order to prevent more fatalities from happening on the roads.

This is what Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety had to say on the study on the dangerous driving behaviors conducted by AAA: “Our research finds that higher-risk motorists accounted for a greater share of drivers during the pandemic than before it. Safety-minded individuals drove less, while many who increased their driving tended to engage in riskier behaviors behind the wheel.”