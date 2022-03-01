Job Trends Projecting Decline in Demand

Job trends Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash

An article published in cnbc.com says that the surge in online shopping due to the pandemic is poised to adversely impact the retail trade industry which is projected to lose up to 500,000 jobs by 2030. According to the article, the jobs that are going to suffer a significant decrease in demand include office and administrative support, sales and retail, and production.

This is what Bureau of Labor Statistics Division Chief Michael Wolf had to say in an interview with CNBC: “These three groups make up the core of the U.S. middle class. They’re not the lowest skilled occupations, but they’re not the highest skilled ones either.” While the decline rate is projected to be 2.8% for the office and administrative support, those of sales and retail as well as production are slightly lower at 1.4% and 0.4% respectively.

The reason for the disappearing jobs is attributed to technology. This is what Wolf had to say about it to CNBC: “If you have technology available that can complete the same responsibilities as a secretary with relative ease, it enables higher level workers to take on some of the duties that clerical workers used to perform and reduces the need for them."