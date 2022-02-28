An Unsolved Massachusetts Mystery of Hidden Treasure Within Castle Walls

Castle ruins Photo by Andre Ouellet on Unsplash

Tales abound about the treasure that is supposedly hidden with the walls of a ruined castle in Methuen, Massachusetts. According to an article published in onlyinyourstate, the Charles H. Tenney property, known by different names such as Grey Court, Tenney Castle, or Greycourt Castle, may be hiding a secret fortune.

The castle was built in the 1890s by merchant Charles H. Tenney in a style that made it appear more like a palace than a private residence.

The legend of buried treasure did not start within the castle walls but from the brothers Gorrill who lived nearby. Apparently, both Nathaniel and Mark Gorrill fell in love with the same woman and blamed each other when they faced rejection. Even though the brothers continued to live together, they stopped talking to one another and were rumored to separately bury income they earned from their family farm on the grounds of the Tenney Castle.

Sometime in the 1930s, legend has it that a local resident claimed to have dreamed up the location of the buried cache. According to some accounts, he discovered $20,000 in bonds in the cellar beneath one of the castle towers. However, this story has not been verified and if there is indeed buried wealth within Tenney Castle, the walls are not spilling its secrets.

According to the article in onlyinyourstate, Tenney Castle is now a public park with the new name of Greycourt State Park and it is also a favorite haunt of paranormal aficionados and ghost hunters who claim that the castle gatehouse is haunted by the ghosts of the Gorrill brothers.