American Red Cross Facing National Blood Crisis

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTam4_0eRBT7vc00
The Red CrossPhoto by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The Red Cross which supplies 40% of the country's blood supply is facing its worst shortage in over a decade. According to redcross.org, the organization is currently pleading with donors to donate blood as the situation is putting patients at grave risk and making doctors choose who receives blood transfusions.

This is what the chief medical officer of the Red Cross Dr.Pampee Young had to say about the shortage: “While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t. Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”

An article published by usanews.com attributes the reasons for the shortage to the pandemic which has reduced the number of donors, especially from college and school blood drives as well as illnesses and staffing shortages.

This is what the Red Cross had to say in a statement for usanews.com: "At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges, the Red Cross is no different. We are all learning how to live in this new environment, how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others -- donating blood must continue to be part of it."

Those who are interested in donating blood can do so by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

# red cross# blood shortage# platelet shortage# blood donation# national crisis

Comments / 0

Published by

Content creator on topics related to self-awareness, mental health, relationships, and community| Adult ESOL tutor (working with immigrants) and avid volunteer| Top writer and host of "Life" column at medium.com

Boston, MA
1683 followers

