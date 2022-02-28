There Is Something Eerie About This Abandoned Mercer County Playground

Abandoned amusement park Photo by Mads Eneqvist on Unsplash

The Lake Shawnee Amusement Park in Mercer County, West Virginia has been lying abandoned since the 1920s. This is how an article published by thetravel.com describes it: "The empty Lake Shawnee Amusement park is the real-life equivalent of the ghost playground in the Goosebumps opening credits."

This abandoned playground has a dark history to it. Prior to being turned into an amusement park, the land was purchased by the Clay family. According to visitmercercounty.com, Mitchell Clay brought his young family out west in the late 1700s and established an 800-acre farm. Not long later, tragedy struck when two of his sons were attacked and killed by a Native American tribe who also kidnapped another of his sons only to burn him at the stake. Clay was quick to hunt down the attackers and take revenge for the loss of his sons.

In the 1920s, an entrepreneur by the name of Conley Snidow decided to develop the Clay property into an amusement park. This is how the article published by visitmercercounty.com describes it: "The Clay property didn’t attract much notice until the 1920s. That’s when Snidow appeared with his rides and attractions: circular swings, a water slide, a dance hall, a speakeasy. He also added a pond and swimming hole, complete with canoes."

However, in 1966 the amusement park closed its doors permanently as a result of several freak incidents and six deaths.

Later on, entrepreneur Gaylor White entertained hopes of developing the area into residences but that was abandoned when it was discovered that the land was an ancient burial Native American burial ground.