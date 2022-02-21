An Alien Entity or Experiment Gone Wrong?

Ocean Photo by Gatis Marcinkevics on Unsplash

In 2008, three friends, Jenna Hewitt Rachel Goldberg, and Courtney Fruin happened upon a strange creature that washed ashore at Ditch Plains beach in Long Island. It was named the "Montauk Monster" on account of its resemblance to a monster right out of a storybook.

According to allthatstinteresting.com, the beast had strange bindings on its feet and may very well be a sun-baked carcass of a dog except for the fact that it had a beak instead of a snout. Pictures of the creature were quickly circulated on the internet leading to wild speculation. Some called it an alien entity while others called it the result of an experiment gone wrong at the nearby Plum Island Animal Disease Center. Yet, others suggested it was something cooked up by pranksters.

First appearing in the East Hampton Independent under the headline " The Hound of Bonacville,” the story of the mysterious beast later exploded on the national stage appearing on Fox News and The Huffington Post.

However, before the director of the International Cryptozoology Museum, Loren Coleman could arrive on the scene to make a proper examination of the carcass and determine its origin, it mysteriously disappeared. The three friends who made the initial discovery also abruptly stepped back from the limelight leading to even more speculation as to why.

Here is an excerpt from newsday.com where William Wise, director of Stony Brook University 's Living Marine Resources Institute explains what he thinks the creature is not: "A raccoon. ("The legs appear to be too long in proportion to the body.") A sea turtle. ("Sea turtles do not have teeth.") A rodent. ("Rodents have two huge, curved incisor teeth in front of their mouths.") He said the general body shape looks like a dog or other canine ("Coyote?"). But that the "prominent eye ridge and the feet" don't match. He said the feet and face look "somewhat ovine" -- that would be like a sheep -- but sheep don't have sharp teeth."

He concluded it was something made out of latex. Wikipedia has a photograph and more details about the beast dubbed the "Montauk Monster."

