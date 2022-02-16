New York City, NY

Cutting Edge Stem Cell Transplant Procedure Cures Woman of HIV

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6BV9_0eG9KiEH00
CellsPixabay from pexels

An American research team announced Tuesday that they were able to cure a woman with HIV by means of a new stem cell transplant procedure. The woman is described as an American of mixed race and is a participant in a study since 2015 which keeps track of the outcomes of 25 people with HIV who received transplants.

She is referred to as the "New York patient" by scientists on account of the fact that the woman underwent treatment for HIV at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City in 2013. She was later diagnosed with leukemia in 2017.

Dr. Yvonne Bryson, an infectious disease physician at UCLA, who led the study had this to say as reported by abc news: "Today, we reported the third known case of HIV remission and the first woman following a stem cell transplant and using HIV-resistant cells."

Bryson goes on to explain the difficulties presented by this unique case of a patient in need of a stem cell transplant which included finding a genetic match and that too one with an HIV resistant mutation.

The "New York patient" is only one of three people known to have experienced remission upon the receipt of a transplant of any kind. The other two are men who achieved remission as a result of bone marrow transplants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has over 4 decades of experience in HIV care under his belt, said this in an interview with Community Health Center Inc.: "I don't want people to think that now this is something that can be applied to the 36 million people [globally] who are living with HIV. This person had an underlying disease that required a stem cell transplant. ... It is not practical to think that this is something that's going to be widely available."

Among the 1.2 million Americans currently infected with HIV, 40% are African Americans, 25% are Hispanics and 28% are Whites.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stem cell# HIV# cancer treatment# transplants# science

Comments / 5

Published by

Content creator on topics related to self-awareness, mental health, relationships, and community| Adult ESOL tutor (working with immigrants) and avid volunteer| Top writer and host of "Life" column at medium.com

Boston, MA
1019 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

Sturgis, MI

Baby Formula Recall Alert!

The FDA is advising against the use of some powdered baby formulas following the complaints of infant illnesses it received from consumers. These products are made by Abbott, one of the nation's largest makers of infant formulas, at their plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Read full story
1 comments
Danvers, MA

The Infamous Hospital Where the First Prefrontal Lobotomy Took Place

The Danvers State Hospital, formerly known as the State Lunatic Asylum at Danvers first opened its doors in 1878 during a time when the general public mindset was that the mentally ill could only be properly treated in such institutions. With 40 buildings and a maximum patient capacity of 450, the goal of the Danvers State Hospital was to cure its patients of their psychological issues.

Read full story
22 comments
Boston, MA

How Cradles to Crayons Help Connect Communities

Volunteer for a good causePhoto by Liza Summer from Pexels. Boston is lauded for its many accomplishments, be it the industries, renowned educational institutions, big pharma, museums, and affluence. And yet there is a glaring dichotomy in incomes as a result of which a report ranked number it the number 1 most unequal city in the United States.

Read full story

Why There May Be No More of Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

Supply chain and labor issues have resulted in nationwide shortage which is significantly impacting a popular seasonal product that is Girl Scout cookies. This in turn is having an adverse effect on Girl Scout activities like cookie booths and the earning of badges.

Read full story
23 comments

Whip Up a Healthy Smoothie in a Whiz!

Smoothies can be a great source of nutrients and proteins. Not only are they easy to make but also they can be modified according to taste and preference. Moreover, it takes only a minute to make one provided the prep work is done ahead of time.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Is a Road in America Nicknamed the Tail of the Dragon?

Dragonhttps://pixabay.com/users/sherisetj-3255230/. Located on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, Deals is an 11-mile road with astonishing 318 curves! Since the curves seem to resemble the tail of a dragon it has been nicknamed Tail of the Dragon and is a popular attraction for motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts.

Read full story
11 comments
Maine State

Huge Increase in Price for Maine Lobster

The price for a pound of Maine Lobster is currently at a record $6.71 due to higher prices of fuel and bait as well as increased demand from consumers. According to an article published in nbcboston.com some other reasons attributed to the surge in price are the reopening of international markets for lobster exports and an expansion of demand in U.S. markets.

Read full story
8 comments

The Day It Rained Birds!

In a bizarre incident, yellow-headed blackbirds who were on their migratory flight from Canada to Mexico suddenly started dropping dead in midflight. This happened in the Alvaro Obregon area of Cuauhtemoc, a city in the state of Chihuahua, and was brought to the attention of the police by local residents who observed the birds falling to the ground. Although nothing conclusive has been found as to what caused these deaths, local newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported that a local vet who examined the bodies of the dead birds believed the cause of death to be the result of toxic fumes. Others suggest these birds may have been electrocuted after roosting on powerlines or may have been the result of a murmuration gone wrong.

Read full story
6 comments
Winthrop, MA

Surfing Is Not a Summer Sport in New England

It is true that it has been an especially cold winter here in New England but that doesn't seem to deter the number of surfers who turn up at Nahant Beach, Revere Beach, and Winthrop Beach despite the freezing temperatures. In fact, surfing in the dead of winter has shown to have risen steadily over the last several years.

Read full story

What The Ashes!

Ashes, a cat who disappeared from his Western Maine home seven years ago is preparing to come home to its owner with the help of animal welfare volunteers. It continues to remain a mystery how she ended up in Florida.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts City Ranks First Among the Top 25 Safest US Cities in 2022

Since Covid-19 took over life as we knew it, there has been an increase of 5.6% in violent crimes in 2020. Some of the factors contributing to this alarming rise in the crime rate include mental trauma associated with the pandemic as well as economic, political, and racial tensions.

Read full story
2 comments

New Treatment Gives Hope to Paralyzed Patients

Even though researchers have observed that electric stimulation as part of rehabilitation has helped those who are paralyzed get on their feet again, a new spinal cord stimulation study that involves the implantation of a 16 electrode device enabled all three trial participants to take a few steps the very next day after surgery.

Read full story
1 comments

Jim Acosta's Duke

Recently CNN's Jim Acosta announced he has adopted a dog, Duke, and thanked Best Friends the largest no-kill sanctuary in the US for bringing Duke into his life. Duke is one pup among the 18 pets found in an abandoned house in Arkansas. In his tweet, Jim Acosta mentioned that all the other dogs have been successfully placed with foster families.

Read full story
32 comments

An Increasing Number of Adults Are in Need of Arts During the Pandemic

Arts and community cultural programsPhoto by Dazzle Jam. According to a Drexel University study published in the Journal of the American Art Therapy Association, engaging in creative activity for 45 minutes can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. Artistic pursuits can not only provide an avenue for expressing big emotions such as worry, anxiety, fear, frustrations, and anger but also bring people and ideas together.

Read full story
24 comments
Connecticut State

Mama, I Want To Sing!

Children love to dream. Some dream of taking the stage one day, performing in front of an enthralled audience, singing and dancing their heart out to a standing ovation. In dreams, the sky is the limit.

Read full story

Eye Drops In Lieu of Eye Glasses? Prepare to be Surprised!

Do you suffer from age-related blurry vision? Are you tired of squinting while reading the fine print on product labels? Then Vuity, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medication, may be able to help.

Read full story
65 comments

Shocking Revelation by Watchdog Group: It Takes Just 2 Clicks To Access a Drug Account on Popular App

According to the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a research initiative for watchdog organization Campaign for Accountability, Instagram allows minors to find illegal controlled substances such as Xanax, Ecstasy, and opioids for sale.

Read full story

Bridge or 'Thrill Ride?'

The United States is home to some 614,000 bridges but it is the Kuskulana Bridge in Alaska that tops Explored planet's list of most dangerous bridges. This one-lane, 525-foot long vehicle bridge is located in the Valdez- Cordova Census Area in Alaska at milepost 17 gravel McCarthy Highway (which is closed in winters). It rises a staggering 238 feet above the Kuskulana River offering splendid views of the gorge as well as of the rapids. Although the speed limit is restricted to 15miles per hour, many thrill-seekers choose to ignore it for the thrill of racing across this vertigo-inducing bridge. This is especially dangerous during snowy conditions.

Read full story
7 comments
Kentucky State

Massachusetts Welcomes Four Legged Guests From Kentucky

Salem: Following the devastating tornado that ravaged Kentucky, a number of animals are being relocated to Massachusetts in the hopes of finding them new, forever homes. These animals, formerly housed at the Kentucky Humane Society, were moved in order to make room for all the injured, lost, and homeless pets in the wake of the deadly tornadoes.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy