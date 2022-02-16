Cutting Edge Stem Cell Transplant Procedure Cures Woman of HIV

Cells Pixabay from pexels

An American research team announced Tuesday that they were able to cure a woman with HIV by means of a new stem cell transplant procedure. The woman is described as an American of mixed race and is a participant in a study since 2015 which keeps track of the outcomes of 25 people with HIV who received transplants.

She is referred to as the "New York patient" by scientists on account of the fact that the woman underwent treatment for HIV at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City in 2013. She was later diagnosed with leukemia in 2017.

Dr. Yvonne Bryson, an infectious disease physician at UCLA, who led the study had this to say as reported by abc news: "Today, we reported the third known case of HIV remission and the first woman following a stem cell transplant and using HIV-resistant cells."

Bryson goes on to explain the difficulties presented by this unique case of a patient in need of a stem cell transplant which included finding a genetic match and that too one with an HIV resistant mutation.

The "New York patient" is only one of three people known to have experienced remission upon the receipt of a transplant of any kind. The other two are men who achieved remission as a result of bone marrow transplants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has over 4 decades of experience in HIV care under his belt, said this in an interview with Community Health Center Inc.: "I don't want people to think that now this is something that can be applied to the 36 million people [globally] who are living with HIV. This person had an underlying disease that required a stem cell transplant. ... It is not practical to think that this is something that's going to be widely available."

Among the 1.2 million Americans currently infected with HIV, 40% are African Americans, 25% are Hispanics and 28% are Whites.