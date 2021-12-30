Eye Drops In Lieu of Eye Glasses? Prepare to be Surprised!

Woman Eyes StockSnap

Do you suffer from age-related blurry vision? Are you tired of squinting while reading the fine print on product labels? Then Vuity, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medication, may be able to help.

Vuity treats Presbyopia, a condition where the muscles in the eyes require more effort to focus. Currently, over 128 million people in the United States are known to be impacted by it. Approval by federal regulators allows for the use of Vuity in treating age-related blurry vision and improving the ability to read the fine print thanks to the Pilocarpine, the active ingredient in this medication.

These prescription eye drops are considered most effective for those in their 40's and 50's.

This is what Dr. Yuna Rapoport, an ophthalmologist with Manhattan Eye in New York had to say about it to Healthline “Vuity, or the generic pilocarpine 1.25 percent, improves your new vision through the ‘pinhole effect,’ or by making the pupil smaller. It gives about 2 to 3 hours of improved near vision but does not completely reverse presbyopia or the hardening of the zones around the lens.”

According to Allergan, the company that manufactures Vuity, the eyedrops take around 15 minutes to take effect and provide sharper vision for 6-10 hours.

Dr. Dagny Zhu, a LASIK and cataract surgeon in Rowland Heights, California, told Healthline that he saw a large percentage of his patients improve their near vision by 3 lines or more and the resulting implications “This means that many patients may be able to see well enough to read on their laptops or text messages on their cellphones without having to rely on their reading glasses as often.”