Bridge or 'Thrill Ride?'

The United States is home to some 614,000 bridges but it is the Kuskulana Bridge in Alaska that tops Explored planet's list of most dangerous bridges.

This one-lane, 525-foot long vehicle bridge is located in the Valdez- Cordova Census Area in Alaska at milepost 17 gravel McCarthy Highway (which is closed in winters). It rises a staggering 238 feet above the Kuskulana River offering splendid views of the gorge as well as of the rapids. Although the speed limit is restricted to 15miles per hour, many thrill-seekers choose to ignore it for the thrill of racing across this vertigo-inducing bridge. This is especially dangerous during snowy conditions.

The Kuskulana Bridge was built during the winter of 1910 and rehabilitated in 1988. Surprisingly, it was only later that guardrails were added for protection.

Making the top five most dangerous bridges in America were the following:

Pulaski Highway: This narrow bridge which is 3.5 miles long and 135 feet over the Passaic and Hackensack Rivers is also known as the "death highway" on account of a large number of crashes due to speeding.

Deception Pass Bridge: This bridge rises 180 feet above the water and connects Whidbey Island to Fidalgo Island in Washington. Many crashes occur due to foggy conditions.

The Rainbow Bridge: This hair-raising bridge rises 230 feet above the Neches River and involves a steep ascent and descent. This bridge which almost looks like a roller coaster may be unsettling with those with a fear of heights.

Royal Gorge Bridge: This bridge hangs at a vertigo-inducing 955 feet over the Arkansas River. The fact that it was the highest bridge in the US until 2001 makes it sought after by thrill-seekers.