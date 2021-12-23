Massachusetts Welcomes Four Legged Guests From Kentucky

Dog Ylanite

Salem: Following the devastating tornado that ravaged Kentucky, a number of animals are being relocated to Massachusetts in the hopes of finding them new, forever homes. These animals, formerly housed at the Kentucky Humane Society, were moved in order to make room for all the injured, lost, and homeless pets in the wake of the deadly tornadoes.

Last week, a hundred furry felines were transported by charter flight from Kentucky to Massachusetts. This week, twenty dogs were successfully transported from the Kentucky Humane Shelter to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem as part of a joint MSPCA- Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) undertaking.

The ages of these pooches range from 13 weeks to 3 years and are of mixed breeds including terriers, beagles, cattle dogs, labs, boxers, and more which gives those who are looking to adopt a variety of options. This is what Rob Halpin of MSPCA- Angell told the Boston Herald “If you’re thinking about adding a dog in 2022, this is the time to do it.”

A team of staffers drove the dogs from Kentucky to NEAS located in Salem, Massachusetts in two vans. There they will undergo a mandatory 48-hour quarantine. “They will go through health checks and behavior checks to help get them ready for new homes,” Halpin said.

Like the cats who came in last week, it is expected that the dogs will also meet similar success in being placed in loving homes before the holidays are over.

Anyone interested in adopting can go to https://www.northeastanimalshelter.org/kentuckypets/ for more information. Those who would like to pitch in to help offset the cost of caring for the pets displaced due to the tornado can go to www.mspca.org/Kentucky.