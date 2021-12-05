What Is Your State’s Save Rate for Shelter Pets?

Abandoned cat Pixabay from pexels

No-kill shelters are animal shelters that do not kill healthy or treatable animals and only resort to euthanasia in the case of terminally ill animals or those considered dangerous to public safety. A shelter is considered "no-kill" if it has a 90 percent “live release rate” — meaning that nine of every 10 animals admitted leaves alive.

Kill shelters on the other hand are those shelters that accept surrendered pets with no questions asked - that is pets are accepted regardless of their age or health impediments. A high acceptance rate may result in overcrowding thereby leading to the need of keeping the population under control and also for making the space for new arrivals.

Even though a pet may be of a sweet temperament or well behaved, these shelters are forced to euthanize the pets based on the duration of their stay in order to make cage space available for new arrivals. Another reason for euthanization is to prevent the spread of disease, the possibility of which is very high considering there are no health standards when the pets are taken in.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, all but one state with the highest euthanasia rates are based in the South. At the top of the list is Texas with 125,000 animals killed in shelters, which is followed by California -110,000, then Florida - 66,000, North Carolina - 62,000, and last but not least is Georgia with 43,000.

According to the Lynn Journal, Massachusetts has an 80.86% save rate for shelter pets and ranks #36 in pet shelter deaths.

According to the No Kill Advocacy Center, 75% of Americans believe that animals should not be killed if they are healthy or can be treated. And yet around 30% of pets in shelters are abandoned by their owners for various reasons such as sickness, lifestyle changes, debt, aggressive behavior displayed by the pet.

One of the ways to help the situation and these animals is to adopt a pet from a kill shelter.

For more posts by me, find me at https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/, Vocal Media, Quora, and Twitter.