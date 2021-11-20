Will you try a turkey infused flavored ice cream?

Xin Xin

Who doesn't love ice cream?

And we have seen specialty flavored ice cream, many dubs as an artisan way of creating ice cream flavors. But, because to the adventurous, chocolate or vanilla, ice cream will no longer serve their palette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCDZN_0d2axvo100
Ice cream -Photo by Rachael Gorjestani on Unsplash

Here is some news, Black Cat Ice Cream in Des Moines makes herb-roasted turkey and stuffing ice cream.

Thanksgiving Day is coming, and if pumpkin spice is all the rage in the fall, why can't our gobbling good friend, the turkey, be in the spotlight?

Black Cat Ice Cream took a risk and created a "Herb-Roasted Turkey and Stuffing" ice cream ($5) where no one has gone before.

The frozen dessert, made with turkey stock, fresh herbs, and genuine bits of buttery stuffing, screams Thanksgiving.

Our thoughts: It's not as bad as it appears. The ice cream itself has a spiced vanilla flavor rather than a meat flavor. Also, if you're not a fan of stuffing, biting into frozen chunks of stuffing will remind you of what you're eating.

It isn't Black Cat Ice Cream that has ventured into flavors to some is unthinkable, but Salt & Straw has their own Thanksgiving menu and is offering their very own version of the Turkey ice cream.

Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions. A mish-mash of hand-me-down Pyrex dishes imparting cozy spices and warm laughter. So, gather your loved ones and join in our Friendsgiving feast.

Their newest flavors include:

Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream;

Candied Walnut Cheesecake;

Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel Filling;

Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce;

and Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie.

And they are available in different cities across America

PORTLAND

SAN DIEGO

LOS ANGELES

BAY AREA

SEATTLE

ANAHEIM

MIAMI

Food can be deconstructed. Just look at the many fusion restaurants offering unique flavors, and not only that, even Starbucks has a thousand ways of serving you drinks. However, many TikTokers appear to do it for views instead of having a gastronomic experience.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
ice creamfooddessertfood reviewblack cat ice cream

Comments / 3

Published by

No fluff news, I get to the heart of the story. http://twitter.com/writer_naf

South Carolina State
598 followers

More from Xin Xin

AOC delivers an impassioned speech as Rep. Paul Gosar is censured by the House for the anime video he shared on Twitter

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to approve a resolution that censures Rep. Paul Gosar and strips him of his two committee assignments, the first time a sitting House member has been censured in more than 10 years. - CNN reports.

Read full story
Texas State

Texan woman can get up to 20 years in prison for not wearing a face mask on her flight to SFO

Do you listen to the safety instructions on your flight before it takes off?. We live in a different time, and taking a flight takes more preparation and understanding. Take into consideration the flight personnel trying to give you the best service while on a plane and 30,000 above the ground.

Read full story

A Blackpink Jennie billboard proposal is making K-pop fans wonder if this is a stunt?

We have seen it happen before in movies, in games, and in our neighborhoods. A man expresses his love, a proposal, and it is all over a public space like a billboard. We may even find it romantic; the boy asks the girl to marry him, and the girl said yes, and they live happily ever after.

Read full story

The Beltway Snipers Left 10 Dead, one of them is now married to an heiress

The Beltway Snipers Left 10 Dead, With One 13-Year-old Victim Miraculously Survived. The snipers were John Allen Muhammad and 16-year-old Lee Boyd Malvo. The Beltway SnipersChesapeake City Sheriffs Department.

Read full story
103 comments

How this TikTok video help save a North Carolinian teen

Child predators never went away, but now that everything is slowly getting back to normal, so are the predators out to victimize young children and teens alike. In a report from CNN, a teenager was saved when a good samaritan was able to recognize the hand signals the teen was sending through the car rearview she learned from watching this TikTok video.

Read full story

New research on celastor has promising results to help combat weight issues

Obesity Therapy Using Celastor Will Soon Help People Lose Weight. Recent research has demonstrated that the chemical celastrol can help mice lose weight, albeit with negative side effects.

Read full story

Pop The Pill — Pfizer just made a breakthrough in fight against Covid-19

The pandemic is almost behind us now, as drugs will be the next weapon against the fight vs. the virus. Pop a pill - Dramatization.Photo by Danilo Alvesd on Unsplash. The results are in, and we are one step away from having pills to stop hospitalization and deaths from a virus that took away millions of lives.

Read full story
185 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas QAnon believers disappointed that JFK Jr. didn’t show up

Imagine if you are one of those lined up in the streets of Dallas waiting for somebody you expect and didn't show. QAnon nutter - JFK, JrMarc Nozell from Merrimack, New Hampshire, USA.

Read full story
60 comments
Texas State

The origin of the mysterious disease that killed 2 adults and put a 4-year-old child from Texas in critical care

Update from our story about the mysterious disease that killed two adults, with the 4-year old remaining in critical care. Hospital Dramatization -Photo by Natanael Melchor on Unsplash.

Read full story

Shooting incident in the movie set of "Rust" one dead, another injured and Alec Baldwin is cooperating with the police

The last time a gun-related accident happened on a movie set was on the set of the movie 'The Crow". It was supposed to be the movie that would launch the career of Brandon Lee to superstardom, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Read full story

Bizarre twist in the Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie case

On different news websites, the news that partial human remains have been found at a Florida park as part of Brian Laundrie. The public attention to the missing woman case, which later turned out to be a homicide, has gotten more press than any missing person in recent history. In part fueled by the social media scrutiny the case has brought once Gabby Petito was first reported missing.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Train passengers failed to help a woman in Philadelphia

A train ride (dramatization only)Photo by Adelin Preda. Social Distancing is the new normal. And while we are starting to live normal lives, or as society is trying to learn how to live with the virus, many of us are back reporting for work, many of us are going out of our homes, and many of us are taking the trains and back on our streets.

Read full story

Colin Powell once the most powerful Black voice in American politics dies at 84

And when you think we have lost too much from the virus that killed millions of people worldwide, today, we have lost one of the leading black voices in American politics. CNN confirmed reports that Colin Powell died at 84, as his family announced to the world on Facebook that he died of complications from Covid-19.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Boston native Jimmy Hayes, died from fentanyl and cocaine

It has been weeks since Jimmy Hayes died, and now the family is speaking to the public so that Jimmy's story can help someone struggling from substance abuse. Former Bruins winger and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes, who was found dead in his Milton home Aug. 23, died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, his wife and father revealed Sunday.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida toddler fatally shoots his mom, his father is now in custody

Guns at home put you at greater risk of death. Living in a house with a gun increases your odds of death. It’s an unnecessary risk. There were at least 369 unintentional shootings by children younger than 18 last year, with 142 deaths, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, which tracks reports.

Read full story
Colorado State

Denver celebrates the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day,By Quinn Dombrowski from Berkeley, USA. There is a reason why Columbus is canceled. For one, how can we honor a man who enslaved, erased, and exterminated the Natives from their lands?

Read full story
Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights Police stopped a speeding 79-year-old man only to help him fix his T.V.

Sterling Heights MI police helped a 79-year-old man after they caught him speeding. What happened next is a story that can warm your hearts and believe that the world is still a place where people show random acts of kindness.

Read full story
6 comments

Bring back my Twitter, Donald Trump

Donald Trump -Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America. If the court agrees with Donald Trump, he will soon be tweeting again. Former US president Donald Trump in his lawsuit against Twitter which he filed late Friday asked a federal district judge for a preliminary injunction enabling his return to Twitter while his lawsuit against the social media giant continues.

Read full story

Online dating is on the rise, be careful with "catfishing"

The pandemic made me long for someone. It was three years ago when I was ghosted by my partner of three years. While it was a heartbreaking experience, I have learned to grow from that pain. I moved forward, not moved on.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy