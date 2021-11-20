Will you try a turkey infused flavored ice cream?

Who doesn't love ice cream?

And we have seen specialty flavored ice cream, many dubs as an artisan way of creating ice cream flavors. But, because to the adventurous, chocolate or vanilla, ice cream will no longer serve their palette.

Ice cream - Photo by Rachael Gorjestani on Unsplash

Here is some news, Black Cat Ice Cream in Des Moines makes herb-roasted turkey and stuffing ice cream.

Thanksgiving Day is coming, and if pumpkin spice is all the rage in the fall, why can't our gobbling good friend, the turkey, be in the spotlight?

Black Cat Ice Cream took a risk and created a "Herb-Roasted Turkey and Stuffing" ice cream ($5) where no one has gone before.

The frozen dessert, made with turkey stock, fresh herbs, and genuine bits of buttery stuffing, screams Thanksgiving.

Our thoughts: It's not as bad as it appears. The ice cream itself has a spiced vanilla flavor rather than a meat flavor. Also, if you're not a fan of stuffing, biting into frozen chunks of stuffing will remind you of what you're eating.

It isn't Black Cat Ice Cream that has ventured into flavors to some is unthinkable, but Salt & Straw has their own Thanksgiving menu and is offering their very own version of the Turkey ice cream.

Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions. A mish-mash of hand-me-down Pyrex dishes imparting cozy spices and warm laughter. So, gather your loved ones and join in our Friendsgiving feast.

Their newest flavors include:

Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream;

Candied Walnut Cheesecake;

Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel Filling;

Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce;

and Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie.

And they are available in different cities across America

PORTLAND

SAN DIEGO

LOS ANGELES

BAY AREA

SEATTLE

ANAHEIM

MIAMI

Food can be deconstructed. Just look at the many fusion restaurants offering unique flavors, and not only that, even Starbucks has a thousand ways of serving you drinks. However, many TikTokers appear to do it for views instead of having a gastronomic experience.