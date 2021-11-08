New research on celastor has promising results to help combat weight issues

Xin Xin

Obesity Therapy Using Celastor Will Soon Help People Lose Weight

Recent research has demonstrated that the chemical celastrol can help mice lose weight, albeit with negative side effects.

Kevin Williams, Ph.D., investigator with UTSWUTSW Twitter

Looking at our photos or looking at our reflection in the mirror can set a feeling of being uncomfortable and overweight.

While we should accept our bodies of any size, there are a lot of health benefits when we lose weight. But there is no one size fits all solution when it comes to losing weight, and for some, it can be a lifelong battle.

That is why celastor can be the breakthrough we are all waiting for to help address obesity at a cellular level.

The new research provides us with a better understanding of how the chemical operates at the cellular level could help avoid these side effects.

UT Southwestern Study on Celastor

Scientists at UT Southwestern may have discovered a way to safely imitate the weight-loss benefits of a plant molecule that could contain essential clues for creating obesity medicines despite its negative side effects.

Celastrol, derived from the root extracts of a white-flowered plant in China, has drawn increased attention in recent years after studies showed it can both prevent and reverse obesity in mice. However, because celastrol can cause reactions such as high blood pressure and lethargy in mice, researchers have sought to understand how the compound works and use that knowledge to develop safe weight-loss treatments for people. — UTSW Research

Celastrol, a quinone methide triterpene, is a pharmacologically active compound in Thunder God Vine root extracts to remedy inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Still, it is also found to have some harmful effects that the researchers from UTSW can remove in their research.

One of the areas that scientists have found out is that as we gain weight, our brain can't rightfully detect our "fed state," meaning by the time our brain reads that we are full, we have already overeaten.

That is why for many, as soon as we gain weight, we are bound to increase not only our body fat but also our weight because we are no longer in control of the amount of food that will satiate our hunger.

And there is more to eating more than what we need, or what our bodies need, which leads to weight gain.

In the research, which you can read in full here, . The plant-based inhibitor of PERK, celastrol, increases leptin sensitivity, resulting in decreased food intake and body weight in a murine model of diet-induced obesity (DIO).
<img alt="Infographic" style="width:100%" src="https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/533/1*Lm8BMup66a8T_A7NSqRvUg.jpeg" data-credit="Screenshot" data-externalurl="https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/145306"/>InfographicScreenshot

Scientists can now mimic leptin sensitivity with celastrol to help our brain send the signal of a "fed state," which tells us to stop eating and thereby lose weight.

In their research, the mice have lost up to 7% of their body weight even if they are on a high-fat diet.

The mice were leaner and had the same activity levels; they didn’t appear lethargic, sickly or ill,” Dr. Williams said.
Key to the findings: The mice did not appear to endure the same physical ailments documented in previous research in which celastrol was administered. — UTSW research

A lot of us as we age will say, it is normal to gain weight, but at the same time, as we age, the harmful effect of obesity is more profound, as it can affect our bodies internally, with the onset of diabetes as one of its most trouble effect of excessive weight.

Obesity can compromise the performance of this key hormone, causing the leptin receptors in the brain to malfunction and the “fullness” signals to not arrive as they should, leading the person to overeat and continue to gain weight.

Many studies show that behavioral patterns can be altered to help us in our weight loss journey. Still, research such as this from UTSW also indicates that obesity isn't about choices, that people who struggle should be able to seek help through cellular treatments.

And while celastor could be one of the many ways science can offer help to millions who struggle with their weight, the road to finding the cure remains a dream for now.

What we need to know and understand is our relationship with food. Only when we accept that we need to lose weight to be healthy will we address obesity.

