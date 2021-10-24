The origin of the mysterious disease that killed 2 adults and put a 4-year-old child from Texas in critical care

Xin Xin

Update from our story about the mysterious disease that killed two adults, with the 4-year old remaining in critical care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FNWe_0cb6AzYC00
Hospital Dramatization -Photo by Natanael Melchor on Unsplash

Four people in the U.S. have mysteriously fallen ill, a 4-year-old child from Texas remains in critical care | Xin Xin | NewsBreak Original

CDC warns as bacteria origin remains unknown. Four people in the U.S. have mysteriously fallen ill with a rare and sometimes deadly bacterial disease that's usually seen only in other countries with tropical climates, according to health officials. Yet none of these patients had traveled outside the country.

CDC has released its findings, and they found the origin of the disease in an aromatherapy bottle. So if you have one at your home, you should remove it and go to your nearest Walmart for a refund.

We are sharing in full the CDC report. Look closely at all these products, and please share as this can potentially save someone's life.

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated

Name of Product:

Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones

Hazard:

Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis, including two deaths in the U.S. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

October 22, 2021

Units:

About 3,900

The CDC report:

In March-July 2021, as previously reported on NewsBreak, about the 4 cases of melioidosis, which baffled the CDC because it all happened as travel is restricted and none of the 4 people have traveled outside of the United States.

The strain of bacteria that sickened the patients was similar to those found most often in South Asia, which led CDC to suspect that an imported product may have been involved in the patients’ illnesses.

As part of the public health investigation into these illnesses, CDC tested blood samples from the patients and soil, water, and consumer products from in and around their homes. In October 2021, CDC identified B. pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, in an aromatherapy spray found in the Georgia patient's home. CDC is continuing testing to see if the genetic fingerprint of the bacteria in the bottle matches those of the bacteria identified in the four patients.

CDC is coordinating with the state health departments to determine whether the other three patients may have also used this or similar products.

Product Recall: Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones

What we know is that these products are sold in Walmart. They are available in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart's website between February and October 21.

And if you have any of these products at home, you can follow these steps recommended by the CDC.

1. Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.
2. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.
3. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired.
4. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant.
5.Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves while handling the bottling or cleaning, wash hands afterward.
6. If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

In an interview with CNN, CDC epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer McQuiston had this to say about the new development that led Walmart to recall these aromatherapy products.

"We were all so relieved to have something that pointed to a source of infection because our biggest worry was that whatever had caused infection in those four previous cases might still be out there posing a health risk to people," McQuiston said.

The products are produced in India, part of South Asia, where the highest number of cases of melioidosis is reported. Yet, it remains a little-known entity in South Asian countries.

It is not clear what caused the products to be contaminated; it could be from the gemstones inside the product. But the CDC has yet to release any update on that matter. All it wants is to warn each American household if they have any of these recalled aromatherapy products.

To know more about melioidosis, you can watch this report from ABC Science.

As for the 4-year-old girl who remains in need of medical care, their Gofund page is still accepting donations.

