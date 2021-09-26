Why 80 million Americans could be affected by the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for private companies

Xin Xin

On September 10, 2021, President Biden tweeted;

Tonight, I am announcing a new plan to combat COVID-19, building on our whole-of-government approach. The plan will get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep our schools and our economy open.

Part of the Biden administration’s plan requires companies with more than 100 employees to mandate their employees to be vaccinated. Otherwise, they need them for weekly testing.

The new rule will affect some 80 million Americans. Are you one of them?

Many companies were already moving toward mandates. From a recent survey by Willis Towers Watson, they found out:

On vaccine mandates: Before the latest surge of coronavirus cases, few companies had announced vaccine mandates. But according to a survey released Wednesday, most companies now have plans to require that employees get vaccinated by the end of the year. Conducted by Willis Towers Watson, the survey polled nearly 1,000 companies that together employ almost 10 million people:
52 percent plan to have vaccine mandates by the end of the year (including 21 percent that already do).
78 percent plan to track employees’ vaccination status (55 percent already do).
17 percent are considering health insurance premium rewards or surcharges to encourage vaccination (2 percent already do).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGbgD_0c8OiZwx00
Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the Clark County Democratic Party's 2020Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America
The mandate will be implemented through an Emergency Temporary Standard to be issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Experts predict legal challenges to be launched, but they say OSHA has the authority to protect workers’ safety by requiring vaccinations, Bloomberg reports. The 1905 Supreme Court decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts has also been widely cited, in which the court upheld the Cambridge, Massachusetts Board of Health’s authority to require vaccination against smallpox during an epidemic.

On the White House website: The directive is already posted and will soon be implemented by OSHA.

Requiring All Employers with 100+ Employees to Ensure their Workers are Vaccinated or Tested Weekly
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees.

Is there a legal basis for Biden's vaccine mandate?

Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers has a legal basis, experts say. We can all look back at history and the decisions by the court. According to Jstor Daily, there is legal precedent.

The great precedent is Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905). Massachusetts was the first state to pass a law requiring vaccines for schoolchildren, in 1855. By 1902, it was one of eleven states with a history of such mandates. That year, during a smallpox outbreak, public health officials in the City of Cambridge mandated that adult residents get the smallpox vaccine. Henning Jacobson refused and was consequently fined $5 (approximately $150 today). Jacobson argued that his Fourteenth Amendment right to liberty had been violated and that Cambridge’s mandate was “unreasonable, arbitrary, and oppressive.”

This proves that vaccine mandates are not new, in fact, and goes on record in Massachusetts as far back as 1855 when Massachusetts enacted a law requiring vaccines for schoolchildren.

In the same article, it quotes the Supreme Court;

That while freedom of belief may be absolute, freedom of action is not. There is no liberty to infect others with a communicable disease, just as there is no liberty to murder.

President Biden is implementing a six-pronged, comprehensive national strategy:

  • Vaccinating the unvaccinated
  • Protecting the vaccinated
  • Keeping schools safely open
  • Increasing testing & requiring masking
  • Protecting our economic recovery
  • Improving care for those with COVID-19

President Joe Biden on Friday blamed unvaccinated Americans for slowing down the U.S. economic recovery, accusing some elected officials of actively trying to undermine the administration’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

No fluff news, I get to the heart of the story. http://twitter.com/writer_naf

South Carolina State
397 followers

More from Xin Xin

"Catfishing" happens and you can survive it

Young Man - Dramatization only -Photo by Stephanie Nakagawa on Unsplash. The pandemic made me long for someone. It was three years ago when I was ghosted by my partner of three years. While it was a heartbreaking experience, I have learned to grow from that pain. I moved forward, not moved on.

Read full story

Project Amplify: Could it be the reason why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg looks "nice" on social media?

Did you watch Mark Zuckerberg's IG video riding a hydrofoil surfboard that a CNN anchor calls "palpably weird?" Mark is seen waving the American flag with the soundtrack music from John Denver, and yet, it feels odd.

Read full story
3 comments

"Gaslighting" is a form of emotional abuse that can happen between friends

It was disturbing. I have no words for my feelings. Am I overly sensitive? I had sleepless nights. I can’t put a word to my feeling until I realized I was gaslighted. This year, I lost my Mom, and grief never ends. While life continues, I am very attuned to my feelings. Without my Mom, I need to take care of myself. I choose myself, and I will not make excuses about it.

Read full story

Linda Evangelista claims CoolSculpting left her "disfigured"

:CoolSculpting technology for fat removal through fat freezing at FIBO 2019 in Cologne, GermanyDronepicr from Wikimedia. Long before there were fashion influencers, there were supermodels. And in the 90s, one name stands out, that of Linda Evangelista.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's pretty trash cans are too costly to SF taxpayers

San Francisco is a beautiful city, that is how I remember it the last time I was there, but many things have changed since 2010, the last time I set foot in the city. I have written a few stories about SF, the viral theft video at Walgreens, and the Poop patrol. Yes, the poop patrol is as real as the soon-to-be trash cans that can cost SF taxpayers $427,500 to produce 15 prototype cans, and these are just prototypes. Wait, until the winning design is mass-produced and these beautiful trash cans, or should we say, bespoke garbage can litter the beautiful streets of San Francisco.

Read full story
2 comments

Why a dual monitor setup is a personal choice or are multiple screens a much better alternative?

dual monitor -Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash. There are days when I wake up and look at my work desk setup. And I tell myself, I must get a second monitor that will help me become more productive as a writer.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Homeless Pennsylvania man was jailed for failing to pay $43 cents for a soda

person drinking soda dramatization onlyPhoto by Shane on Unsplash. Dura lex sed lex, the law may be harsh, but it is the law. And a Pennsylvania man faces time in prison for failing to pay $0.43 for a soda. It happened when the man went inside a store, where there is a sign that goes;

Read full story
1 comments

Live Caption Chrome — an accessibility feature that helps people with disabling hearing loss

Google Chrome rolls out this accessibility feature that instantly captions audio and video to help 466 million people with hearing loss appreciate audio and video content online.

Read full story

Two parents are suing the City of Columbia and Richland County over its mask mandate

boy wearing maskPhoto by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Why some parents don't want their children to wear masks?. In a poll by KFF.org, 63% of parents support mask mandates, compared to 36% say they are against mask mandates. KFF asked:

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona, the first to get Taco Bell’s "Taco Lover's Pass" subscription

You can have a subscription for almost anything now, from watching movies on Netflix to a monthly subscription to toilet paper. Now you can add a “Taco Lover’s Pass” subscription to your arsenal of monthly purchases that you can’t go without.

Read full story

South Carolina has 7 COVID-19 positive children on ventilator, official death count now at 10,041

Kids wearing masks -Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. South Carolina health officials are worried as the state is suffering from "preventable deaths". The sad news of 7 kids on a ventilator is shared by South Carolina Children's Hospital Collaborative on their Facebook page.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

What is the anti stealthing bill in California?

Once signed into law by California Governor Newsom, AB-453 Sexual battery: nonconsensual condom removal will penalize perpetrators in civil courts. Gov. Newsom who a few days ago won the recall election in California and will serve the rest of his term until January 2023 has until October 10, 2021, to sign the bill into law AB- 453 bill, which passed in the California legislature.

Read full story

Toilet paper shortage is temporary according to P&G

toilet paper on shelvesPhoto by Marques Thomas on Unsplash. It happened before, at the start of the pandemic, the toilet paper hoarders. Please don't go to your supermarkets and stock up with toilet papers, manufacturers are doing their utmost best to improve the supply chain.

Read full story

The South Carolina double murder mystery baffles South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

If this is a movie, we would know "whodunnit" after an hour and a half, but this isn't a movie, as a real mystery continues to baffle local authorities in South Carolina. It has all the elements of controversy, the murder of a mother and son and now the father's confession after being shot in the head but survives.

Read full story
1 comments

Coffee and Arrhythmia: A new study suggests more coffee can help protect your heart

Maybe it is the sight of the boy or girl who is making your heart beat fast?. Man drinking coffeePhoto by Chris Benson on Unsplash. For those who love their coffee, the benefits are well-known. The drink can boost your creativity, and it’s been shown to help with weight loss.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California Governor Newsom will finish his term until 2023

In a costly recall election held Tuesday, September 14, CNN projects that California voters will not recall democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The reason for the recall was born in partisan anger over his pandemic response. The recall election is expensive, that it was estimated to have cost California $276 million.

Read full story
California State

California's recall election isn't cheap, it will cost $276 million according to State finance department

By Tuesday evening on September 14, when the polls close, California voters would have made a choice either to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom as its governor or, if they choose to remove him, would have chosen his successor, who will become the next governor of California until January 2023.

Read full story
New York City, NY

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sue NYC over pandemic fee caps, and both parties have to fight it in court

I ordered food online again, and I can't say how many times I have ordered food from food delivery companies. I consider their riders heroes, to whom most of us have gotten our hot meals during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco bids farewell to the Museum of Ice Cream

It is hard to know for sure where and how ice cream all started. Some say it was in China,. An ice-cream-like food was first eaten in China in 618–97AD. King Tang of Shang, had 94 ice men who helped to make a dish of buffalo milk, flour and camphor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy