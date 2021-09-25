"Gaslighting" is a form of emotional abuse that can happen between friends

Xin Xin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyarB_0c7qGP2M00

It was disturbing. I have no words for my feelings. Am I overly sensitive? I had sleepless nights. I can’t put a word to my feeling until I realized I was gaslighted.

This year, I lost my Mom, and grief never ends. While life continues, I am very attuned to my feelings. Without my Mom, I need to take care of myself. I choose myself, and I will not make excuses about it.

While I care a lot about other people, being a natural empath.

If I don’t watch how others treat me, I am prone to abuse. I have been there before.

Lovers have gaslighted me.

In the vernacular, the phrase “to gaslight” refers to the act of undermining another person’s reality by denying facts, the environment around them, or their feelings. Targets of gaslighting are manipulated into turning against their cognition, their emotions, and who they fundamentally are as people.

I have enough of it, and I will not permit anyone to manipulate me. The little time I have left will not be wasted on people, no matter how much I love them.

It was a conversation that continues to haunt me.

The levels of gaslighting came from different ends, from people I care about and trusted with my deepest pain and my struggle to live with depression.

Only to be told that I should know better and understand someone because, like that person, I have mental issues. That I should be the one who should work on my triggers.

This is something they told someone who is still grieving the loss of his mother.

The more I think about it, I blamed myself, and that is how I know how deep I was gaslighted.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse used by narcissists, sociopaths, and emotionally manipulative others to gain power and control over another person.

The term comes from the 1944 film “Gaslight,” in which a husband played by Charles Boyer tries to convince his wife, Ingrid Bergman, that she is insane by making subtle changes in their home and then denying he did it. The term is also used to describe efforts by organizations or governments to manipulate public opinion through the systematic dissemination of false information.

From the movie Gaslight, we saw firsthand what is gaslighting someone does to the abused who left without physical scars and yet leaves the victim mental scars that are hard to heal.

In one pivotal scene, Gregory causes the gaslights in the house to flicker by turning them on in the house’s attic. Yet when Paula asks why the gaslights are flickering, he insists that it’s not really happening and that it’s all in her mind, causing her to doubt her self-perception. Hence the term “gaslighting” was born.

1. What is gaslighting?

In cases of gaslighting, the gaslight effect is subtle; it is complicated for an average person to determine that they’ve been gaslighted.

While the gaslighter is manipulatively lying and denying what they did, the gaslighter often fails to notice the gaslights go out after telling the person they’ve been “in a totally different circumstance.” People are left to wonder if they are being set up for a rough ride — all they need is for the gaslighter to come clean and admit what they did.

As Matthew Zawadzki, Ph.D., noted in his 2014 article on the topic, gaslighting techniques “radically undermine another person that she has nowhere left to stand from which to disagree, no standpoint from which her words might constitute genuine disagreement.”

2. How to tell if you’re a victim of gaslighting

We can attempt to influence the minds of others purposefully or unintentionally — because we believe this will make us look more authoritative, intelligent, or trustworthy.

Gaslighting rationalizes the manipulative act due to an inflated sense of self-importance.

If we convince people exactly how we believe they think we feel, others will act as expected. The logical fallacy of the known known-to-be-false argument is called the principle of appeal to ignorance.

This fallacy shows the following: If I know what you think and understand what I believe, then the argument is obviously irrational.

In reality, omitting essential information rarely changes the outlook someone has about the subject in dispute. People are highly opinionated, even stubborn, and are hard to convince.

We do not all agree on every issue, and those strongly opposed to our point of view almost always believe the argument as well.

People do not give up their agendas easily — we might have to suggest that they might be experiencing intense mental strain.

To avoid a painful disagreement, an ally might try to convince the opponent of their viewpoint through subtle shifts in wording, tone, or even suggestion.

An appeasement tactic — a subtle change to the words or actions that we claim the other person will find offensive or unacceptable. In an attempt to show our dedication to the protection of our privacy, we use obliviousness as a deceitful tactic intended to gain a vulnerable individual’s trust.

Direct manipulation through knowing the scale of an attack and not devising a counter-measure immediately can backfire. We might not be able to anticipate, or we might develop complacency or misinterpret the provocation.

3. How to spot a gaslighter

Gaslighters are manipulative people who seek to control and dominate the people around them.

It’s a way for someone to deflect responsibility and to tear down someone else,all the while keeping the other person hooked, especially if what they are hooked on is the desperate need to please another person — or prove that person wrong.

They do this by making the people around them feel small and insecure and thus dependent upon the gaslighter to build their confidence back up. Gaslighters often do this in an underhanded or sneaky way and may not always be consciously aware of it.

Being told that you’re overreacting, irritating them, or failing to live up to some ideal of perfection describes the way that gaslighters operate.

The difference between manipulative gaslighting and “honest” gaslighting is: manipulative gaslighting thrives on the sense of threat, while honest gaslighting may center around the need for control and validation.

The effects of long-term gaslighting on victims and how to recover from the harm inflicted by the abusive tactics used in this type of manipulation

Gaslighting manipulates someone’s mind and emotions to create a false reality and gives the illusion that reality is consistent with a person’s own desires and fantasies.

Psychology Today states that “narcissists and sociopaths forge relationships with vulnerable people because they are not ready to become partners — they haven’t matured, and they need something to control and exploit.”

It has been weeks since this all happened. Now that I know what it was, this is textbook, what is gaslighting someone means, and that someone happens to be me.

Am I too sensitive?

That I am willing to cut my gaslighters out of my life is what gaslighting is all about. Your abusers will make you doubt yourself. It is time to reclaim yourself.

I don’t need to deal with gaslighting when my heart is still bleeding from grief.

Now that this episode of my life is painful, I am ready to let go. Forgiveness doesn’t mean to continue relationships. It can also mean walking away from abuse.

When left unexamined, gaslighting can have a devastating and long-term impact on our emotional, psychological, and sometimes physical well-being. — Robin Stern, PhD.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

No fluff news, I get to the heart of the story. http://twitter.com/writer_naf

South Carolina State
396 followers

More from Xin Xin

Overcoming being catfished is a lesson I want to share with everyone

Young Man - Dramatization only -Photo by Stephanie Nakagawa on Unsplash. The pandemic made me long for someone. It was three years ago when I was ghosted by my partner of three years. While it was a heartbreaking experience, I have learned to grow from that pain. I moved forward, not moved on.

Read full story

Project Amplify: Could it be the reason why Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg looks "nice" on social media?

Did you watch Mark Zuckerberg's IG video riding a hydrofoil surfboard that a CNN anchor calls "palpably weird?" Mark is seen waving the American flag with the soundtrack music from John Denver, and yet, it feels odd.

Read full story
3 comments

Why 80 million Americans could be affected by the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for private companies

Tonight, I am announcing a new plan to combat COVID-19, building on our whole-of-government approach. The plan will get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep our schools and our economy open.

Read full story

Linda Evangelista claims CoolSculpting left her "disfigured"

:CoolSculpting technology for fat removal through fat freezing at FIBO 2019 in Cologne, GermanyDronepicr from Wikimedia. Long before there were fashion influencers, there were supermodels. And in the 90s, one name stands out, that of Linda Evangelista.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's pretty trash cans are too costly to SF taxpayers

San Francisco is a beautiful city, that is how I remember it the last time I was there, but many things have changed since 2010, the last time I set foot in the city. I have written a few stories about SF, the viral theft video at Walgreens, and the Poop patrol. Yes, the poop patrol is as real as the soon-to-be trash cans that can cost SF taxpayers $427,500 to produce 15 prototype cans, and these are just prototypes. Wait, until the winning design is mass-produced and these beautiful trash cans, or should we say, bespoke garbage can litter the beautiful streets of San Francisco.

Read full story
2 comments

Why a dual monitor setup is a personal choice or are multiple screens a much better alternative?

dual monitor -Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash. There are days when I wake up and look at my work desk setup. And I tell myself, I must get a second monitor that will help me become more productive as a writer.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Homeless Pennsylvania man was jailed for failing to pay $43 cents for a soda

person drinking soda dramatization onlyPhoto by Shane on Unsplash. Dura lex sed lex, the law may be harsh, but it is the law. And a Pennsylvania man faces time in prison for failing to pay $0.43 for a soda. It happened when the man went inside a store, where there is a sign that goes;

Read full story
1 comments

Live Caption Chrome — an accessibility feature that helps people with disabling hearing loss

Google Chrome rolls out this accessibility feature that instantly captions audio and video to help 466 million people with hearing loss appreciate audio and video content online.

Read full story

Two parents are suing the City of Columbia and Richland County over its mask mandate

boy wearing maskPhoto by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Why some parents don't want their children to wear masks?. In a poll by KFF.org, 63% of parents support mask mandates, compared to 36% say they are against mask mandates. KFF asked:

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona, the first to get Taco Bell’s "Taco Lover's Pass" subscription

You can have a subscription for almost anything now, from watching movies on Netflix to a monthly subscription to toilet paper. Now you can add a “Taco Lover’s Pass” subscription to your arsenal of monthly purchases that you can’t go without.

Read full story

South Carolina has 7 COVID-19 positive children on ventilator, official death count now at 10,041

Kids wearing masks -Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. South Carolina health officials are worried as the state is suffering from "preventable deaths". The sad news of 7 kids on a ventilator is shared by South Carolina Children's Hospital Collaborative on their Facebook page.

Read full story
43 comments
California State

What is the anti stealthing bill in California?

Once signed into law by California Governor Newsom, AB-453 Sexual battery: nonconsensual condom removal will penalize perpetrators in civil courts. Gov. Newsom who a few days ago won the recall election in California and will serve the rest of his term until January 2023 has until October 10, 2021, to sign the bill into law AB- 453 bill, which passed in the California legislature.

Read full story

Toilet paper shortage is temporary according to P&G

toilet paper on shelvesPhoto by Marques Thomas on Unsplash. It happened before, at the start of the pandemic, the toilet paper hoarders. Please don't go to your supermarkets and stock up with toilet papers, manufacturers are doing their utmost best to improve the supply chain.

Read full story

The South Carolina double murder mystery baffles South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

If this is a movie, we would know "whodunnit" after an hour and a half, but this isn't a movie, as a real mystery continues to baffle local authorities in South Carolina. It has all the elements of controversy, the murder of a mother and son and now the father's confession after being shot in the head but survives.

Read full story
1 comments

Coffee and Arrhythmia: A new study suggests more coffee can help protect your heart

Maybe it is the sight of the boy or girl who is making your heart beat fast?. Man drinking coffeePhoto by Chris Benson on Unsplash. For those who love their coffee, the benefits are well-known. The drink can boost your creativity, and it’s been shown to help with weight loss.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California Governor Newsom will finish his term until 2023

In a costly recall election held Tuesday, September 14, CNN projects that California voters will not recall democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The reason for the recall was born in partisan anger over his pandemic response. The recall election is expensive, that it was estimated to have cost California $276 million.

Read full story
California State

California's recall election isn't cheap, it will cost $276 million according to State finance department

By Tuesday evening on September 14, when the polls close, California voters would have made a choice either to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom as its governor or, if they choose to remove him, would have chosen his successor, who will become the next governor of California until January 2023.

Read full story
New York City, NY

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sue NYC over pandemic fee caps, and both parties have to fight it in court

I ordered food online again, and I can't say how many times I have ordered food from food delivery companies. I consider their riders heroes, to whom most of us have gotten our hot meals during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco bids farewell to the Museum of Ice Cream

It is hard to know for sure where and how ice cream all started. Some say it was in China,. An ice-cream-like food was first eaten in China in 618–97AD. King Tang of Shang, had 94 ice men who helped to make a dish of buffalo milk, flour and camphor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy