Linda Evangelista claims CoolSculpting left her "disfigured"

Long before there were fashion influencers, there were supermodels. And in the 90s, one name stands out, that of Linda Evangelista.

She is famous for this line;

Time have passed, and while models are also considered celebrities, the golden age of supermodels is left in the past and for years we haven't heard from Linda Evangelista until today.

Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years. To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolScupting procedure which did the opposite of what is promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanenty deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, “unrecognizable.”

I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of whih I was not made aware before I had the procedures. PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process I have become a recluse. With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.

On Tuesday she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, a unit of Allergan Aesthetics. Linda Evangelista is seeking $50 million in damages, as she claimed to have undergone multiple procedures between 2015 and 2016 to reduce fat on her thighs, abdomen, back, flanks and chin. Corrective surgery had not worked to fix the PAH.

She blames the procedure for her being "disfigured'" which has led to her becoming an unemployable model. She has not worked as a model since 2016.

What is Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH?

Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia — Paradoxical means surprising, unexpected, or the opposite of what you would expect. Adipose is a medical term for fat. Hyperplasia means overgrowth. In other words, when we get fatter, we do not get more fat cells. However, the fat cells that we have become larger, or hyperplastic.

Areas that CoolSculpting treated have the opposite results. They become hard bulges or hard fat in areas that were treated with the applicator.

What is CoolSculpting ?

CoolSculpting is a fat-removing process that involves freezing your fat cells, the idea being that the frozen cells will be absorbed by the lymphatic system and eventually expelled from the body.

Does it work?

According to Healthline, studies say that it is an effective fat reduction procedure.

CoolSculpting is popular because it is a non-invasive and non-surgical medical procedure. IN 2010, the procedure was approved by the U.S. FDA, and its use has increased 823%.

