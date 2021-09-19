Live Caption Chrome — an accessibility feature that helps people with disabling hearing loss

Xin Xin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WArZL_0c0YIjxp00

Google Chrome rolls out this accessibility feature that instantly captions audio and video to help 466 million people with hearing loss appreciate audio and video content online.

One day, I searched for a YouTube video, and I saw something new, a live caption on the video, not on the video itself but below my Google Chrome browser.

And I said to myself, this is cool.

In the past, I have written about Alt Text, a feature we can all do for our family, friends, and even strangers who are either blind or visually impaired.

The web needs to be more inclusive. Remember when Twitter “forgot” about being inclusive when they rolled out voice tweets?

Live Captions uses machine learning to spontaneously create captions for videos or audio where none existed before and making the web that much more accessible for anyone who’s deaf or hard of hearing. — The Verge.

Enable Live Caption in Google Chrome

Google Chrome’s new Live Caption feature rolls out to transcribe speech in videos. - First spotted by XDA Developers.

People with disabilities make up a huge slice of the global population. Generally speaking, they are underserved by businesses and often get ignored when it comes to marketing strategies.

How do I turn on live captions in Chrome?

Google answers:

You can turn on Live Caption for media you play in Chrome.

Live Caption is only available in English.

  1. On your computer, open Chrome.
  2. At the top right, select More Settings.
  3. At the bottom of the Settings page, click Advanced.
  4. Under “Accessibility,” turn on Live Caption.

Tips:

  • When you play a video, to turn on captions, at the top right select Media control.
  • To use live captions for videos that autoplay, turn on the video volume.

Change your caption font size.

Customize your captions to make them easier to read.

You can:

  • Collapse and expand captions with the arrow on the caption box.
  • Select the captions to move them to your preferred place on your browser.
  • Change your caption font size.

To customize the font:

  • On your computer, open Chrome.
  • At the top right, select More Settings.
  • At the bottom, select Advanced.
  • Under “Accessibility,” select Caption preferences.
  • In your computer’s system preferences, select a font size.

Source: Google Support

WHO estimates that:
* There are 466 million persons in the world with disabling hearing loss (6.1% of the world’s population)
* 432 million (93%) of these are adults (242 million males, 190 million females)
* 34 million (7%) of these are children
* Approximately one-third of persons over 65 years are affected by disabling hearing loss
* Unless action is taken, it is likely that the number of people with disabling hearing loss will grow over the coming years. Projections show that the number could rise to 630 million by 2030 and maybe over 900 million in 2050.

What is accessibility?

Accessibility is the practice of making your websites usable by as many people as possible.

We traditionally think of this as being about people with disabilities. Still, the practice of making sites accessible also benefits other groups, such as those using mobile devices or those with slow network connections.

This is because businesses don’t realize simple ways to make their service more accessible to everyone — from those with limited or no vision to hearing impairments. By making your website accessible, you’re opening your business up to an untapped market.

1. Make sure your website is easy to navigate.

If you want people to trust you, you need to make sure your website is easy to navigate and has an intuitive design.

If your website is too complicated or hard to navigate, people will have difficulty trusting you.

Key aspects of a good website accessibility strategy are: It’s not that challenging to implement a good website accessibility strategy. There’s no magic formula for making websites accessible. It’s a lot of trial and error.

Therefore, most of the time, the digital marketing strategies you’ll follow will be based on feedback from your customers.“Well done! This is a great website.”Often people will want to say something positive or commend you for making their lives easier.

However, before you can respond, you need to know if they reasonably expect how much their website will assist them. For example, if you don’t have the option to use screen readers or can’t indicate a certain type of link to highlight, likely, your customer won’t be able to get the most out of your website.

Let’s go back to the example I gave earlier.

I had an email subscriber who had limited visual or manual vision. When I looked at the logo and header image, there wasn’t enough contrast, meaning that the logo would appear dark on her, and the header image would appear too small — both words would cut off the subscriber. As a small business, my team hadn’t spent much time considering accessibility for my homepage. We only agreed on this once I showed the website to other marketing team members and explained why it was important.

We spent more time trying to determine if it would actually be possible to make anyone happy with the product than thinking about how it would benefit my potential customer.

2. Use images instead of long, boring paragraphs.

Many entrepreneurs and business owners make the mistake of thinking that they should talk to their customers in long, boring paragraphs.

The truth is that nobody wants to read long, boring paragraphs. Instead, you should use images that are short, interesting, and engaging.

Let’s get on with it.

Goal: You want to create a landing page for your disabled customers. The pages visitors land on are a powerful source of traffic and can greatly impact your growth. Creating a page for your customers who have limited resources makes ideal sense.

Your customers are your customers — make sure you treat them like one! :).

Choosing designed type If you don’t have access to the designer pixel needed to design web pages using felt type, it might be possible to choose standard type fonts, which are already pretty common. Alternatively, you could create your own text with either free font programs or using a text generator. For a relatively cheap yet more usable option, I’d recommend using Google’s Fonts Generator (Currently available for Chrome only).

3. Get rid of background noise so that those with hearing impairments can access your content.

It’s important to make sure that your videos are accessible for people with disabilities. People with hearing impairments can’t access videos with background noise, making sure your videos are clear and easy to understand.

Users of screen readers, which are software that translates spoken words for users of screen readers, enjoy the best experiences.

Even if you don’t have a screen reader for your visitors, you can regularly test how your videos respond to people with screen readers. Accessibility is something you have to think about from the very beginning of every project.

4. Make sure that the colors you use are visible to everyone.

Color is important for design; it’s what we use to make an emotional connection with people. However, not everyone will be able to see the same color the same way.

People with color blindness can’t see as many colors as people with sight, and different color combinations will mean different things to different people. One mental mistake businesses make — mostly by designers — is to forget about accessibility because some people are riding roughshod over accessibility rules.

5. Ensure all of your links work correctly and don’t require any extra steps for the user.

This is easy to overlook, but it’s super important. If your links require a user to click something else to view the content, you’re going to lose them very quickly. Assistive technology accessibility is available these days. We have to continue serving everyone, not only the abled but the disabled.

Google also says Live Captions will work with audio and video files stored on your hard drive if they’re opened in Chrome. However, Live Captions in Chrome only work in English, which is also the case on mobile. — The Verge.

Technology is a double-edged sword that must continue to be used for the greater good.

How Can Developers Help?

In the gaming world, we should also think about gaming players who, at their gaming computers which are either vision or audio impaired, like everyone else, deserve the best gaming experience. This is accessibility. This is what the web should be all about.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

For your local news updates, one story at a time. An Asian perspective on American daily life.

South Carolina State
390 followers

More from Xin Xin

Why 80 million Americans could be affected by the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for private companies

Tonight, I am announcing a new plan to combat COVID-19, building on our whole-of-government approach. The plan will get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep our schools and our economy open.

Read full story

NYT reports about Project Amplify: Could it be the reason why Mark Zuckerberg looks "nice" on social media?

id you watch Mark Zuckerberg's IG video riding a hydrofoil surfboard that a CNN anchor calls "palpably weird?" Mark is seen waving the American flag with the soundtrack music from John Denver, and yet, it feels odd.

Read full story
2 comments

"Gaslighting" is a form of emotional abuse that can happen between friends

It was disturbing. I have no words for my feelings. Am I overly sensitive? I had sleepless nights. I can’t put a word to my feeling until I realized I was gaslighted. This year, I lost my Mom, and grief never ends. While life continues, I am very attuned to my feelings. Without my Mom, I need to take care of myself. I choose myself, and I will not make excuses about it.

Read full story

Linda Evangelista claims CoolSculpting left her "disfigured"

:CoolSculpting technology for fat removal through fat freezing at FIBO 2019 in Cologne, GermanyDronepicr from Wikimedia. Long before there were fashion influencers, there were supermodels. And in the 90s, one name stands out, that of Linda Evangelista.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's pretty trash cans are too costly to SF taxpayers

San Francisco is a beautiful city, that is how I remember it the last time I was there, but many things have changed since 2010, the last time I set foot in the city. I have written a few stories about SF, the viral theft video at Walgreens, and the Poop patrol. Yes, the poop patrol is as real as the soon-to-be trash cans that can cost SF taxpayers $427,500 to produce 15 prototype cans, and these are just prototypes. Wait, until the winning design is mass-produced and these beautiful trash cans, or should we say, bespoke garbage can litter the beautiful streets of San Francisco.

Read full story
2 comments

Why a dual monitor setup is a personal choice or are multiple screens a much better alternative?

dual monitor -Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash. There are days when I wake up and look at my work desk setup. And I tell myself, I must get a second monitor that will help me become more productive as a writer.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Homeless Pennsylvania man was jailed for failing to pay $43 cents for a soda

person drinking soda dramatization onlyPhoto by Shane on Unsplash. Dura lex sed lex, the law may be harsh, but it is the law. And a Pennsylvania man faces time in prison for failing to pay $0.43 for a soda. It happened when the man went inside a store, where there is a sign that goes;

Read full story
1 comments

Two parents are suing the City of Columbia and Richland County over its mask mandate

boy wearing maskPhoto by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Why some parents don't want their children to wear masks?. In a poll by KFF.org, 63% of parents support mask mandates, compared to 36% say they are against mask mandates. KFF asked:

Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona, the first to get Taco Bell’s "Taco Lover's Pass" subscription

You can have a subscription for almost anything now, from watching movies on Netflix to a monthly subscription to toilet paper. Now you can add a “Taco Lover’s Pass” subscription to your arsenal of monthly purchases that you can’t go without.

Read full story

South Carolina has 7 COVID-19 positive children on ventilator, official death count now at 10,041

Kids wearing masks -Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. South Carolina health officials are worried as the state is suffering from "preventable deaths". The sad news of 7 kids on a ventilator is shared by South Carolina Children's Hospital Collaborative on their Facebook page.

Read full story
41 comments
California State

What is the anti stealthing bill in California?

Once signed into law by California Governor Newsom, AB-453 Sexual battery: nonconsensual condom removal will penalize perpetrators in civil courts. Gov. Newsom who a few days ago won the recall election in California and will serve the rest of his term until January 2023 has until October 10, 2021, to sign the bill into law AB- 453 bill, which passed in the California legislature.

Read full story

Toilet paper shortage is temporary according to P&G

toilet paper on shelvesPhoto by Marques Thomas on Unsplash. It happened before, at the start of the pandemic, the toilet paper hoarders. Please don't go to your supermarkets and stock up with toilet papers, manufacturers are doing their utmost best to improve the supply chain.

Read full story

The South Carolina double murder mystery baffles South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

If this is a movie, we would know "whodunnit" after an hour and a half, but this isn't a movie, as a real mystery continues to baffle local authorities in South Carolina. It has all the elements of controversy, the murder of a mother and son and now the father's confession after being shot in the head but survives.

Read full story
1 comments

Coffee and Arrhythmia: A new study suggests more coffee can help protect your heart

Maybe it is the sight of the boy or girl who is making your heart beat fast?. Man drinking coffeePhoto by Chris Benson on Unsplash. For those who love their coffee, the benefits are well-known. The drink can boost your creativity, and it’s been shown to help with weight loss.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California Governor Newsom will finish his term until 2023

In a costly recall election held Tuesday, September 14, CNN projects that California voters will not recall democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The reason for the recall was born in partisan anger over his pandemic response. The recall election is expensive, that it was estimated to have cost California $276 million.

Read full story
California State

California's recall election isn't cheap, it will cost $276 million according to State finance department

By Tuesday evening on September 14, when the polls close, California voters would have made a choice either to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom as its governor or, if they choose to remove him, would have chosen his successor, who will become the next governor of California until January 2023.

Read full story
New York City, NY

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sue NYC over pandemic fee caps, and both parties have to fight it in court

I ordered food online again, and I can't say how many times I have ordered food from food delivery companies. I consider their riders heroes, to whom most of us have gotten our hot meals during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco bids farewell to the Museum of Ice Cream

It is hard to know for sure where and how ice cream all started. Some say it was in China,. An ice-cream-like food was first eaten in China in 618–97AD. King Tang of Shang, had 94 ice men who helped to make a dish of buffalo milk, flour and camphor.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Drug needles force kids who play football to go elsewhere in Boston

Back to school athleticsPhoto by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash. Between homelessness is hopelessness, and in a park where kids are out to play football, they see what these kids should be shielded from, the lawlessness, the system's failure, and dirty needles where they play football.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy