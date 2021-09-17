Arizona, the first to get Taco Bell’s "Taco Lover's Pass" subscription

taco - Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash

You can have a subscription for almost anything now, from watching movies on Netflix to a monthly subscription to toilet paper. Now you can add a “Taco Lover’s Pass” subscription to your arsenal of monthly purchases that you can’t go without.

Taco Lover’s Pass

But before you get all excited, for now, it is only available in select Arizona Taco Bell outlets, and from the Thrillist’s story, here are the Taco Bell outlets that you can redeem a taco a day for 30 days.

All in the Tucson, Arizona area. Here’s the complete list of participating locations:

9410 E. Golf Links Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85730

495 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85705

1620 W Valencia Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85746

1818 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona, 85719

3930 East 22nd Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85711

2150 W. River Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85741

6616 E Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85715

10815 N Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, Arizona, 85737

1111 S Wilmot Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85711

7915 N Oracle Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85704

7140 N. Thornydale Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85741

4951 S Campbell Ave, Tucson, Arizona, 85706

8578 East Broadway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona, 85710

3455 E Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85716

1720 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, Arizona, 85745

10265 E. Old Vail Road, Tucson, Arizona, 85747

1210 W. Irvington Rd., Tucson, Arizona, 85714

The Taco Lover’s Pass is available on the Taco Bell’s app, it is a test, and there are no announcements yet that it will be available nationwide.

The monthly subscription fee is between $5 to $10, depending on the store location. Thrillist listed down the taco choices as;

Crunchy Taco,

Crunchy Taco Supreme,

Soft Taco,

Soft Taco Supreme,

Doritos Locos Tacos,

Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme,

and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

And while some may joke about this new offering from Taco Bell, like this tweet from Larry the Cable Guy, and some may find it absurd for a food company like Taco Bell to jump in the subscription wagon when both Burger King and Dunkin’ discontinued their coffee subscriptions not long after they launched, it could be a win for Taco Bell.

While the Taco Lover’s Pass will give you only a taco a day for 30 days, there is no stopping you from upsizing your order, and that is where Taco Bell can win, with the order of an extra taco each time you visit.

All I can say now is I’m jealous, Arizona.

