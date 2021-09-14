California's recall election isn't cheap, it will cost $276 million according to State finance department

Xin Xin

By Tuesday evening on September 14, when the polls close, California voters would have made a choice either to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom as its governor or, if they choose to remove him, would have chosen his successor, who will become the next governor of California until January 2023.

How will a winner be decided?

Ballots were mailed to all 22 million registered voters in the state about a month before Tuesday’s election. There are two questions voters can decide on:
First, should Newsom be recalled?
Second, who should replace him?
If a majority votes “no” on the first question, then the second question doesn’t matter. But if “yes” on Question 1 gets 50% plus one vote, Newsom would be recalled, the highest vote-getter on Question 2 would become governor (by Oct. 22 when the state would certify the results) and serve out the remainder of Newsom’s term.
Californians do not have to vote on both questions. And the use of mail-in ballots could complicate the turnout picture, altering the traditional notion of whose voters are motivated to hit the polls.

California recall election will cost the state $276 million, according to the State finance department. Only the second recall election in the last 20 years in California’s election history. In 2003 California voters voted out Democratic Governor Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to the NPR report, what is at stake from the recall election, includes a possible appointment by the new governor of a replacement for California’s senator in case of a vacancy, noting that current Sen. Dianne Feinstein is in her late 80s.

It will also test President Biden’s clout. President Joe Biden will campaign in Long Beach for Newsom. The result of the recall election will also test if the president has the political capital to help Democrats in the next national election in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUeIh_0bv4h7YF00

Larry Elders

California will have a new governor if question number one on the ballot gets 50% of the vote plus one, and whoever gets the top vote on question number two will be the new governor.

The leading candidate is Larry Elder, a Republican. According to his website, Elder’s calling card is ‘we have a country to save,’ and to him, this means returning to the bedrock Constitutional principles of limited government and maximum personal responsibility.” Elder is a talk show host, but according to this report by Forbes, had made personal financial mismanagement, the only question left to the voters to answer is will it matter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UshS_0bv4h7YF00

The conservative talk show host, who has made a career — and a campaign for governor of California — criticizing others’ financial mismanagement, had one Los Angeles home seized by lenders a decade ago and narrowly avoided foreclosure on another.

In a late development, AP News is reporting that former actor and now activist Rose McGowan is with Elder, and she has repeated her claims that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, attempted to persuade her in 2017 not to go public with her allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

