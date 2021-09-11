DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sue NYC over pandemic fee caps, and both parties have to fight it in court

food delivery - Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

I ordered food online again, and I can't say how many times I have ordered food from food delivery companies.

I consider their riders heroes, to whom most of us have gotten our hot meals during the height of the pandemic.

My heart will always be grateful,.

From Reuters

Food-delivery companies DoorDash Inc., Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats have sued New York City over a legislation to license food-delivery apps and to permanently cap commissions they can charge restaurants.

The three food-delivery companies filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York late on Thursday. The companies are seeking an injunction that would prevent New York from enforcing the fee-cap ordinance adopted last month, as well as unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

Food delivery companies want the fee caps stopped as they claim in their lawsuit that it’s a “government overreach.”

It's complicated.

And you would think how simple the idea of food delivery is, you are hungry, there is an app where you can order. Then the delivery man will knock on your door and hand you - your food. And the rest, as they say, is history. Everyone is happy. The restaurant, the delivery man, the food delivery company, and food cravings are nothing but good memories.

During the height of the pandemic, in different cities across the country, food delivery companies are not allowed to charge restaurants more than 20% in fees.

The city put a temporary cap on delivery fees last June to help restaurants that were relying on food deliveries to stay in business while they were closed to in-person dining because of pandemic restrictions. The platforms can’t charge restaurants more than 23 percent per order, which breaks down as 15 percent for delivery, 5 percent for having the restaurant listed on its app, and 3 percent for credit card processing feeds.

In a related story, a Manhattan bakery alleged that these food delivery companies are violating the city’s limit on delivery fees.

In the court documents the plaintiff have submitted, this is what they have to say —

The Ordinance is also harmful. The cost of facilitating food delivery and marketing will likely shift to consumers, thereby reducing order amounts or volume, lowering restaurant revenues, decreasing earning opportunities for delivery couriers, and resulting in less tax revenue in the City’s coffers.

Hundreds of delivery couriers who use Plaintiffs’ platforms to earn livings — single parents, primary caretakers, and singleincome families — objected to the Ordinance as detrimental to their earning opportunities and harmful to the restaurant industry.

The plaintiff added these statements from an unnamed courier:

For example, as one courier explained: I’m worried that this bill will have negative effects on people like myself who work on these platforms. A permanent price control would directly hurt delivery workers’ ability to make money. Restaurants pay app-based delivery companies for a variety of services through commissions, one of these being delivery services. Capping these commissions means less earnings for people like me. A commission cap could also mean delivery services get more expensive for the customers I deliver to, which ultimately means less orders for me.

“The laws simply seek to bring fairness to a system that all too often lacks it,” he said. — New York City Councilman Mark Gjonaj, who chairs the city’s small business committee, said in a statement.

In an email to The Verge, the company had “worked hard during the pandemic to support restaurants in New York City and across the country.” But the fee capping would “lead to a reduction of orders for both restaurants and couriers,” according to Grubhub.

When there is money involved, people get hungry. Enjoy your next meal!

