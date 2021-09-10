San Francisco bids farewell to the Museum of Ice Cream

pink ice cream Photo by GG LeMere on Unsplash

It is hard to know for sure where and how ice cream all started. Some say it was in China,

An ice-cream-like food was first eaten in China in 618–97AD. King Tang of Shang, had 94 ice men who helped to make a dish of buffalo milk, flour and camphor.

A kind of ice-cream was invented in China about 200 BC when a milk and rice mixture was frozen by packing it into snow.

One can only imagine life without ice cream, like many things we take for granted.

The basic ingredients for ice cream would be milk, cream, and sugar. It only gets fancy after flavors and fruits are added.

What is life without ice cream?

I would be interested in knowing more about ice cream here in San Francisco, except that the Museum of Ice Cream is moving from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

In an announcement on its website, MOIC or the Museum of Ice Cream is closing its San Francisco museum, located at the Savings Union Bank building at 1 Grant Ave.

The museum is set to open at its new location in Austin, Texas.

What is unique about MOIC is that it is one of the few museums worldwide that allows you to take photos while you are inside, something you are not allowed in the Louvre Museum in France.

When it first opened in New York, MOIC was well received, and tickets were hard to find, in the same way, that Hamilton tickets were hard to buy.

MOIC is an Instagram Museum, and its appeal goes beyond the ice cream lovers, but anyone who

has "FOMO" the (fear of missing out) would want not only to experience the various areas of MOIC, but they would love to share their pictures on Instagram.

“San Francisco holds a special place in Museum of Ice Creams’ heart,” the representative said.

On the museum’s answering machine, it said, “The Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco is currently closed as the challenges in the Bay Area, on account of Covid-19, continue. There has yet to be public guidance or confidence of an effective public reopening.”

Moving to Austin, Texas

The big difference of MOIC is that it offers a sensory experience. On the website’s FAQ:

MOIC Museum of Ice Cream is a self-paced experience. Take as much time as you would like in each exhibit, but always move forward, never backward. Our #TeamMOIC Guides will entertain and serve you along the way for added fun, and of course, to lead the special activities and serve you treats!

“We celebrate the passion, history, innovators — but we’re not just the curators, we’re also the creators.” — Museum of Ice Cream co-founder Maryellis Bunn said.

As MOIC opens its doors to Austin, ice cream lovers out there can give their sweet tooth some love and click their mobile phones to upload their Instagram photos with some very pink and bubbles in the background.

And expect some ice cream flavors that are Austin homegrown.

