West Terre Haute - Town Council - Meeting Minutes - November 14, 2022, 6:00 pm

The West Terre Haute monthly Town Council committee met at its usual time and place, 11/14/2022.

The meeting started with a Public Hearing presentation from Kristy Jerrell of Jerell Consulting and Grant Administration Services regarding the Community Development Block Grant . This is a stormwater improvement construction project grant supported by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Ms. Jerrell proposed a timeline for the grant application process. The final grant will be submitted by December 22nd, and grant recipients will be notified by February 23rd. The estimated total cost of the project is $1,160,525 with a requested grant amount of $600,000. The proposed local match of $560,525 was broken down by Jerrell as follows: $5,000 ER $250,000 SRF Loan $305,525 Town ARP Kristy Jerrell will need resident letters of support for the Storm Water Grant application. The following photos are requested to be brought forth by the community: flooded basements washed-out landscaping or driveways, wet crawl spaces, or any pictures that demonstrate a need for the grant.

At the conclusion of the Public Hearing, the West Terre Haute Town Council held its regular monthly meeting

Present:

Shane Smith - President

Lisa-McCalister - Clerk-Treasure

Bill Bark - WTH Police Cheif

Stephanie Stephens

Larry Cassagne

Ed Stewart

Jim Crowley

Current Business:

President Shane Smith announced that there would be a special meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6 p.m. Final decisions for the sidewalk bids and new insurance packets for West Terre Haute employees will be reviewed and decided during this meeting.

Sidewalk bids included:

Hudson Concrete Construction $57,625

RLR Concrete Construction $58,000

Marrs Brothers $84,330

Midwest Concrete Company $86,054

Aim Medical Insurance packets for 2023 were distributed to be evaluated before Thursday's meeting. If approved, Aim Medical would replace the current insurance provider for town employees. Clerk-treasurer Lisa McCalister presented Archive-Social for the council's consideration. This monthly service would archive town materials such as the West Terre Haute Facebook page and website.

Police Business

Police Chief Bill Bark reported that October service calls were low overall with an average of 16.5 calls per day. The West Terre Haute Police assisted in traffic control for three parades in October. Officers completed criminal update classes and renewed their CPR certifications. Bark also explained the CLEAR program, sponsored by the United Way, which stands for Choosing Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery. This program allows repeat drug offenders the opportunity to enter a rehabilitation treatment facility to help with addiction.

Other Business

Ms. McCalister presented amendments proposed to the Town of West Terre Employee Personnel and Procedures Manual.

Vacation days. The current policy was that all vacation days must be used by December 31st and not carry over from one year to the next. Council member Larry Cassagne and council president Smith approved the change to vacation days not used by December 31st, which will be paid out during the first pay period up to the 31st of January. The vacation pay-out will be at the employee's regular rate of hourly pay. Personal time off. Personal leave does not carry over to the following year. An employee with up to four PTO days left in December will now receive an increased payout at 100% instead of the previous 50% pay out for days remaining in December not used.

Hometown Holiday Fund:

Clerk-treasurer Lisa McCalister announced a raffle opportunity to win a PlayStation 5. All raffle proceeds will go toward the Hometown Holiday Fund. This fund supports future community events.

Raffle tickets are on sale now through December 14th. Tickets are $10 or six for $50 and can be purchased in the Utility Office or from Lisa McCalister ( cash only ).

The Utility Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The raffle drawing will take place on Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m.

Finance

Clerk-treasurer Lisa McCalister reported the following fund balances for the month of August:

Town General Fund: $372,706.98

Water Works Operating Balance: $561,558.87

Waste Water Operating Balance: $36,366.42

Storm Water Operating Balance: $82,097.97

The Town Council Meeting was concluded.

Street Report

Stepahnie Stephens reported:

White rock is placed in alleyways, where needed Drains were cleaned and leaves removed

The Street Department assisted the Redevelopment Committee with the street cleanup.

Water Works

Ms. McCalister advised all in attendance that West Terre Haute that a program that could provide financial assistance for the community members struggling to pay their water bills. The Energy Assistance Program helps low-income-eligible

members of the town pay their utility bills.

Utility Report

Jim Crowley reported that in October, 8.5 million gallons of water were pumped with the residual average in the six to seven range. Crowley explained that a contractor hit a water main on National Avenue, causing water outages that needed repair.

Waste Water

During the Waste Water meeting, the council approved a payment from HWC for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Project in the amount of $350. This was for services rendered in October 2022.

Open issues

Waste Water Treatment Plant Project - a change in Graves Construction Services' schedule this Project is due to supply chain issues. Construction was expected to begin in October and has been moved back to start instead in early January 2023. Graves Construction Services has guaranteed that UV construction will be completed by April.

Waste Water Report

Ed Stewart reported the total monthly flow was 4.9 million gallons at 46% capacity for the month of October. Stewart asserted all compliance was achieved with no violations in October. Current issues include a blower replacement.

Storm Water Report

See Public Hearing Topic: Jerell Consulting and Grant Administration Services