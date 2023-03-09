Gary, IN

City of Gary Institutes First Mobile Crisis Response Program in Northwest Indiana

WTSS

City of Gary SealPhoto byCity of Gary

Gary, IN (March 7, 2023) The Gary Common Council voted unanimously on March 7 to appropriate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a citywide Mobile Crisis Response program. The program’s purpose is to provide access to emergency mental health intervention to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health and certified social workers act as an alternative and/or assistance during police response.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he had discussions with community members about a program such as this in 2019, before he became mayor. The Interfaith Action Network (IAN) has been advocating for the program. The IAN is comprised of a coalition of multi-racial and multi-denominational churches and synagogues in Lake and Porter County.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said one of his main jobs is to rule on police involved shootings and determine whether they were justifiable or preventable.

“The ones that I ruled as justifiable were also preventable. We need trained mental health professionals to assist the police and police to assist them. We need to prevent lives from being taken away from us." Carter added that saying the shootings were preventable is not criticizing the officer, but there needs to be alternatives.

Marcella DeLavallade-Amos, a supporter of the program said she doesn’t want what happened to her son to happen to someone else. "I wonder if my son would still be alive if trained mental health professionals had responded to my call for help instead of law enforcement."

Prince said the vote was a proud night for the City of Gary, as it is leading the way not only in Lake County but in the state.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayor Jerome Prince# City of Gary# Gary Common Council# Mobile Response Team

Comments / 1

Published by

News, history, facts, in the Steel City, we report on it.

Gary, IN
28 followers

More from WTSS

Gary City, TX

Mayor of Gary issues debate challenge to democratic opponent

Gary, IN (March 6, 2023) – The Committee to Re-elect Jerome Prince Mayor for the City of Gary, today issued a debate challenge to his democratic opponent state senator Eddie Melton. Prince was elected mayor during the general election in November 2019, and is currently serving the fourth year of his first term. As the primary election date nears on May 2, 2023, Prince is seeking to retain his office as mayor.

Read full story
Gary, IN

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince Listens to Residents About Public Safety at Town Hall Meeting

Members of the Gary community met with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince on Thursday, March 2 at the city's Public Safety Building. City officials included Interim Police Chief Major Jerry Williams and Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell along with leadership staff from both departments.

Read full story
1 comments
Gary, IN

Gary Community Group Hosts Candidate Debates

The Hilltop Organized Citizens group is hosting The Great Debate for 2023 Gary council-at-large and mayoral candidates on March 25th and April 29th respectively in the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway in Gary.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy