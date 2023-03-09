City of Gary Institutes First Mobile Crisis Response Program in Northwest Indiana

City of Gary Seal Photo by City of Gary

Gary, IN (March 7, 2023) The Gary Common Council voted unanimously on March 7 to appropriate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a citywide Mobile Crisis Response program. The program’s purpose is to provide access to emergency mental health intervention to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health and certified social workers act as an alternative and/or assistance during police response.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he had discussions with community members about a program such as this in 2019, before he became mayor. The Interfaith Action Network (IAN) has been advocating for the program. The IAN is comprised of a coalition of multi-racial and multi-denominational churches and synagogues in Lake and Porter County.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said one of his main jobs is to rule on police involved shootings and determine whether they were justifiable or preventable.

“The ones that I ruled as justifiable were also preventable. We need trained mental health professionals to assist the police and police to assist them. We need to prevent lives from being taken away from us." Carter added that saying the shootings were preventable is not criticizing the officer, but there needs to be alternatives.

Marcella DeLavallade-Amos, a supporter of the program said she doesn’t want what happened to her son to happen to someone else. "I wonder if my son would still be alive if trained mental health professionals had responded to my call for help instead of law enforcement."



Prince said the vote was a proud night for the City of Gary, as it is leading the way not only in Lake County but in the state.