Mayor of Gary issues debate challenge to democratic opponent

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince talks with a supporter at his campaign headquarters. Photo by Jerome Prince for Mayor

Gary, IN (March 6, 2023) – The Committee to Re-elect Jerome Prince Mayor for the City of Gary, today issued a debate challenge to his democratic opponent state senator Eddie Melton. Prince was elected mayor during the general election in November 2019, and is currently serving the fourth year of his first term. As the primary election date nears on May 2, 2023, Prince is seeking to retain his office as mayor.

“Residents of the city deserve a mayor who is going to be realistic about the state of the city and takes measurable steps toward progress that does not over-burden the fragile city infrastructure," said Prince. "I believe he has proposed some unrealistic goals and promises, given the current state of the city."

With those promises, said Prince, will come increased taxes such as the school referendum Melton supported and was passed in November 2020. The referendum increased property taxes on citizens for the next 8 years.

Prince said because of Melton's lack of experience in local government, he believes that he will hire former city officials as advisors who were responsible for the gross mismanagement of city resources in the past and fail to lead the city forward.

Prior to being mayor, Prince served as Gary city councilman, Lake County councilman, and Lake County assessor. Melton is a second term state senator first elected to the state senate in 2016. In June 2019, he announced his candidacy for governor of Indiana in the 2020 election but ended his candidacy in January 2020.

“Being mayor is much more difficult than sitting on state legislative committees and gambling for wildcard solutions that will adversely impact local communities."

Prince said over the course of his first term, he has managed to decrease the city’s long-term debt, freeing up fiscal resources to be reallocated and to address other operational concerns. He has also worked to address the safety concerns of both residents and police officers by expending dollars toward technology that will enhance public safety operations.