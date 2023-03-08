Gary City, TX

Mayor of Gary issues debate challenge to democratic opponent

WTSS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHZlM_0l9mZGz300
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince talks with a supporter at his campaign headquarters.Photo byJerome Prince for Mayor

Gary, IN (March 6, 2023) – The Committee to Re-elect Jerome Prince Mayor for the City of Gary, today issued a debate challenge to his democratic opponent state senator Eddie Melton. Prince was elected mayor during the general election in November 2019, and is currently serving the fourth year of his first term. As the primary election date nears on May 2, 2023, Prince is seeking to retain his office as mayor.

“Residents of the city deserve a mayor who is going to be realistic about the state of the city and takes measurable steps toward progress that does not over-burden the fragile city infrastructure," said Prince. "I believe he has proposed some unrealistic goals and promises, given the current state of the city."

With those promises, said Prince, will come increased taxes such as the school referendum Melton supported and was passed in November 2020. The referendum increased property taxes on citizens for the next 8 years.

Prince said because of Melton's lack of experience in local government, he believes that he will hire former city officials as advisors who were responsible for the gross mismanagement of city resources in the past and fail to lead the city forward.

Prior to being mayor, Prince served as Gary city councilman, Lake County councilman, and Lake County assessor. Melton is a second term state senator first elected to the state senate in 2016. In June 2019, he announced his candidacy for governor of Indiana in the 2020 election but ended his candidacy in January 2020.

“Being mayor is much more difficult than sitting on state legislative committees and gambling for wildcard solutions that will adversely impact local communities."

Prince said over the course of his first term, he has managed to decrease the city’s long-term debt, freeing up fiscal resources to be reallocated and to address other operational concerns. He has also worked to address the safety concerns of both residents and police officers by expending dollars toward technology that will enhance public safety operations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# JeromePrinceforMayor# GaryIN# MayorJeromePrince# JLP23# CiryofGary

Comments / 0

Published by

News, history, facts, in the Steel City, we report on it.

Gary, IN
27 followers

More from WTSS

Gary, IN

City of Gary Institutes First Mobile Crisis Response Program in Northwest Indiana

Gary, IN (March 7, 2023) The Gary Common Council voted unanimously on March 7 to appropriate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a citywide Mobile Crisis Response program. The program’s purpose is to provide access to emergency mental health intervention to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health and certified social workers act as an alternative and/or assistance during police response.

Read full story
1 comments
Gary, IN

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince Listens to Residents About Public Safety at Town Hall Meeting

Members of the Gary community met with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince on Thursday, March 2 at the city's Public Safety Building. City officials included Interim Police Chief Major Jerry Williams and Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell along with leadership staff from both departments.

Read full story
1 comments
Gary, IN

Gary Community Group Hosts Candidate Debates

The Hilltop Organized Citizens group is hosting The Great Debate for 2023 Gary council-at-large and mayoral candidates on March 25th and April 29th respectively in the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway in Gary.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy