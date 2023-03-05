Gary Community Group Hosts Candidate Debates

The Hilltop Organized Citizens group is hosting The Great Debate for 2023 Gary council-at-large and mayoral candidates on March 25th and April 29th respectively in the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway in Gary.

Hilltop Organization's Great Debate Photo by Hilltop Organization



On Saturday, March 25th the organization will host council-at-large candidates at 10 a.m. Mayoral candidates will debate on Saturday, April 29th at 3 p.m.

Eight Democratic candidates are running in the council-at-large race: incumbents William Godwin, Ronald Brewer and Darren Washington; challengers Mark Spencer, Sinclair Harley IV, Tashaun Brown, and Roosevelt Dixon. There is one Republican challenger, Ivan Ursery II.

There are three candidates in the Gary mayoral race: incumbent Democrat Jerome Prince, Democrat state Sen. Eddie Melton, and Republican Andrew Delano.

The organization is hoping that all candidates running will participate in the event. Emanuel Smith, president of the organization said this debate is important for civic engagement.

"This gives voters an opportunity to make side-by-side comparisons and gives candidates a chance to say why they are best suited for the elected office. It also promotes community engagement in the process and helps the community assess candidates' problem solving and innovative thinking."

Questions are being solicited from the community in both debates on the topics of education, economic development, public safety, and quality of life. Questions may be sent to Dotdicki@comcast.net. Attendees may register at the Great Debate.

The HillTop Organized Citizens Group is a collective of residents that reside in the Hilltop section on Gary's west side. They are devoted to improvement of their neighborhood and the greater community at large.

