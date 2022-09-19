Tory Lanez Talks With Akademiks About August Alsina Issue

The singer posted today (September 18), that he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a “4’11 sized leprechaun,” referring to Tory Lanez. August claims Tory “pressed him” for not saying hello.

Before the alleged scuffle, August told Tory what his issue with him was and said he didn’t like Tory talking about his business publicly (it’s not clear if August is referring to the Jada Pinkett situation or something else).

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me. Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.

Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, I assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all. Not to mention, with my history of health & condition just recently overcoming being paralyzed, my doctor directed me not to compromise my health while out on road and shake as less hands as possible due to corona, & monkeypox.

Never any disrespectful words were exchanged, so i was a bit confused at how somehow he turnt him self up w/ anger after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine obviously, (i heard the fizzle) and he snuck me when I turned my head to move to the side amongst all his antsy moving and to keep an eye on the endless niggas that was w/ him surrounding me. Which was security and some nigxa with a gun tucked… whom he then proceeded to run behind and hide to run back in the building. There was never a “fight”! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, and is on a crash out mission. With that said, I was gone keep it G & not come to the net, but you moving with foul intent feeding falsities to blogs to look for a “moment” cus them moments ain’t happening on stage for u.”

August ended the message with,

“I will assist you in that, gracefully. His ppl got the whole thing on camera, PUT. THE. FOOTAGE. OUT! I’d like to see it 🙂 anyway, leme go clean this blood off my face w/ some @encinawellness.”

Tory responded on social media and seemingly denied it. According to Tory, he’s been being a “good boy,” staying out of trouble and in the studio.

Meanwhile, check out Tory Lanez album cover reveal and Brooklyn Tea Talk reaction to his new album via a private listening party at Rolling Loud Toronto.

