Bruce Bruce Guests on The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV

Bruce Bruce The Simonetta Lein Show

As The Simonetta Lein Show premiers its 4th season premiere, the show welcomes one of America’s favorite comedians and actors, the legendary Bruce Bruce. He has earned his name to fame in the worlds of stand-up, TV, and film, having worked with some of the industry’s biggest names. Bruce Bruce has starred in movies, cameoed in music videos, hosted awards shows, you name it, and just this September Bruce traveled with both the Martin Lawrence & Mike Epps Comedy Tours! He joined the show to discuss his early career, the realities of parenting while being an entertainer, and getting nervous while performing...Tune In 📺✨ #SLTV

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by Celebrity TV Host and Top Woman Influencer Simonetta Lein. The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

Simonetta’s prominent profile on Instagram has earned her more than 5.2 million followers, and she continues to grow her following by demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in her adopted city of Philadelphia and all around the world.

Originally from the north of Italy, Simonetta modeled for Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy and Cosmopolitan while building a career as a renowned fashion influencer and spokesperson. She’s been a contributor for Vanity Fair Italy, La Repubblica, and La Voce Di New York, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Huffington Post. Her Book, “Everything Is Possible: A Novel About the Power of Dreams,” is a testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering her peers and herself.

Watch Bruce Bruce on The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CU7pXHcgSmX/?utm_medium=copy_link

The Simonetta Lein Show may be found on IMDB here:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15660382/?ref_=ttep_ep4

Thank you to the amazing team behind #TheSimonettaLeinShow,

🎞Executive Producer: Raphael Amabile

🎥Production Manager: Kate Massih @klmassih

📞Booking Producer: James Clark @clark_public_relatio ns

💆🏼‍♀️Hair: Jeannine Roach @beautybyjeannine

💄MUA: Nicole Patrick @nicolepatrickmua @thebeautybarandlounge

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.