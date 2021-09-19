Rocky Kramer’s Rock & Roll Tuesdays Presents “In The Dark” on September 21st, 7 PM PT on Twitch

World Star PR News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0WHN_0c1BChqR00

Rocky Kramer will be hosting “In The Dark” on this week’s Rock & Roll Tuesdays Show on Twitch. Tune into Twitch on Tuesday, September 21st, at 7 PM PT for this amazing show.

Rocky Kramer is a guitar virtuoso, often being compared to the greatest guitar players in the world. Rocky recently performed at the SohoJohnny Let Me Help Inc/ #IAmNoJoke benefit concert along with some of the greatest musicians on the planet including Ozzy Osbourne, John Lodge, Steve Vai, Leland Sklar, Kenny Aronoff, Tommy James, Verdeen White, Ten Years After and Rick Wakeman.

Rocky’s first studio album, “Firestorm” is now available worldwide through Allied Artists Music Group, together with an epic music video of his #1 Global DRT Chart topper single, “Rock Star”, that also picked up a Best Rock Performance nod at the 2019 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (“HMMA”).

Rocky Kramer was just cast in The Mutt Productions/ Allied Artists rock n’ roll time travel comedy adventure “Rockin’ In Time” where he will play the film’s lead character, Lars Olsen. The film is being directed by Aaron Lee Lopez (of the “Teenage Girl” franchise) and is being produced by multi-platinum and six-time Grammy Award winning musician, turn motion picture producer, Kurt Wipfli.

Watch the new Rocky Kramer “Alcohol ” Music Video here: https://youtu.be/rcaDJAceckc

Watch “In The Dark” with Rocky Kramer during Rock & Roll Tuesdays September 21st, 2021 on Twitch here:
http://www.twitch.tv/rockykramer

The official website for Rock Kramer may be found at http://www.RockyKramer.com

