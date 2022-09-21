Rising Star Africa lists Africa’s top teenage athletes

Rising Star Africa Top 20 Teen Athletes

2021/22

The newly built organization ‘Rising Star Africa’ has announced their the top high school athletes across Africa and have uploaded a new list of its current achievers and achievements via the Newsbreak media.

Trophies, strength of leagues, raw stats, unquantifiable magic and a host of other aspects have come together to form our criteria for the list, and we know you're going to wholeheartedly agree with us. We've based our list on a variety of factors. We have taken short-term form into account, but particularly strong or weak 2021/22 seasons have been overlooked in many cases so that athletes with a long history of incredible performances aren't shunted down at the first opportunity.

The top 20 athletes here are selected based on different sports and cultural activities and have achieved national level achievements, colors and records.

The top 5 athletes:

Chukwu Nejamba from Nigeria has participated in multiple league track races in the 100m, 200m and 400m track and currently holds the 100m record in his school with 9,98 seconds.The Nigerian talisman has been overlooked by Japan for Galactico-style big-money names in recent years, but they always end up turning back to the reliable teen who enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2021/22. He holds 6 track records and 8 swimming records in his school. He has been selected to participate in national meets representing Nigeria and the World Championship in Japan. He has been targeted by many college scouts and aims to break the 100m 9,5 second record. Chukwu has made a booming return to the list as he continues to enjoy an Indian summer after almost two years in the game.

Chukwu was asked about his achievements and responded with :

I’m happy to be able to play at a high level competition, I’m looking forward to facing the best in the world and possibly breaking the world records.

2. Sajjid Rampoor from Egypt has participated in the National Tennis Championships in Egypt where he has ranked 1st in his country with an undefeated record of 34-0-0. He has been selected to join the First team Tennis Team to participate in the World Championship in The United States of America.

Sajjid Rampoor was asked about his achievements and responded with:

I believe that there is still room for improvement, I am working towards surpassing my own abilities. I would like to thank my family because they are the ones who motivated and supported me through out this whole journey, I wouldn’t be here without them.

3. David Kimba Kyakutala from South Africa has been selected to trial for Norwich U18, to train at the Real Madrid Training Camp in 2023 and to Represent South Africa at the Gothia Cup tournament in 2023/ 24 and the Norway Cup 2023. He currently holds the record for the most clean sheets with 24 games and 19 clean sheets. He is ranked as a 5 star recruit goalkeeper with 11 records under his name. He averages a 74% save percentage , 83% clean sheet percentage, 1-3.4 goals a game and an average of 4 assists a game. David is one of the big sliders on this list after previously sitting firmly in the top five for over a year. It's safe to say his best days are behind him as he approaches the final gambits of his career, but there's no shame in that and he remains a lethal tool in South Africa’s arsenal, even though it has been a rocky start to the new season.

David Kimba was asked about his achievements and responded with:

I would love to say that I need to improve more of my abilities to maintain this position in the top 5. It’s not easy. It takes consistency and hard work. I believe I can achieve a lot more in the future.

4. Jean-Pierre Marisque from Cameroon is a top level Long Jumper who holds his school Long Jump Record of 8,3 meters. He has been selected to for the U18 National team in Cameroon. He has broken 6 of his own records in consecutive seasons. He will be traveling to Portugal in 2023 to participate in the Junior Championships.

Jea-Pierre was asked about his achievements and responded with:

I am aiming for the top spot. That’s my main goal at the moment and I believe that this is just the beginning. I take the list really seriously and I only want to be the best.

5. Isaac Vilakazi from South Africa has been named as one of the top strikers and wingers in Africa. His direct running could be viewed as rudimentary by footballing snobs, but there's no denying his effectiveness.He may not boast the all-round game that many above him in this list have developed, but there are few better players in the world at picking the ball up out wide and driving across – or into – the box at speed.He is Pirates talisman, their icon, their South African king. He may have blossomed later in his career than many superstar names, but he will go down as one of the all-time PSL greats without a doubt. He averages 3 assists a game, 5 goals a game and 11 shots on target a game. He is the current top goal scorer in his school with 21 goals in 18 games. He has been selected for the Norway Cup 2023 and Selected to attend Fulham trials in November. He is currently playing for Orlando Pirates U19

Isaac Vilakazi was asked about his achievement and responded with:

I am trying to make it into the professional level of football and I believe that with the help of my coaches and family members, I would be able to get to that level.

The list changes during the course of weeks and the athletes have to maintain their positions on the ranking by keeping up with their achievements which is recorded by staff of the organization. The current top 7 names on the list have remained on their positions for 47 days counting.