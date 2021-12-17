Christiano Ronaldo twin children gender reveal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez post gender reveal video of unborn twins

The Man United forward and his five-month pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of the gender reveal to social media in which they got their four children to pop balloons releasing confetti.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have revealed the gender of their unborn twins - a boy and a girl.

One of the two black balloons released blue confetti, while the other released pink, signifying the couple are having a boy and a girl.

In the clip, the two boys shout: "It's a boy" while the girls say: "It's a girl" after Georgina gives a 1-2-3 countdown and then cheers.

The children all seemed excited by the news, and we can't say we blame them, as the sweet reveal was a joy to watch!

The footballer captioned the clip: "Where life begins and love never ends #blessed," adding six heart emojis.

His followers were quick to send their congratulations and best wishes, writing: "Beautiful," "Congratulations, @Cristiano," and: "Beautiful, Ronaldo! You have cute kids”

Ronaldo and Georgina announced they were expecting twins in October

Cristiano and Georgina first announced they were expecting twins a couple of months ago.

The Portuguese star shared a touching photo to Instagram that showed him and Georgina lying in bed while proudly holding two baby scans to the camera.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," he wrote

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the couple. "SO happy for you!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly quipped: "Ronaldo is making a football team of his own."

Cristiano is already a proud dad-of-four, including three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate, and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr, from a previous relationship.