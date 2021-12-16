Listening to Drake while jogging makes you run slower

World National News

New study claims that listening to Drake while jogging makes you run slower

Listening to Beyoncé, however, can apparently speed up the average run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITbOw_0dO7m7Wu00
Drake performs onstage during his 'Summer Sixteen Tour' at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on September 17, 2016 in Vancouver, CanadaAndrew Chin

A recent study has claimed that listening to Drake‘s music while jogging will actually make you run slower than normal. This is information that is out of the ordinary.

The non-scientific study, which was conducted by the sportswear retailer Pour Moi, tracked 60 running times by 20 runners and their varying speeds while they listened to a range of artists, with each artist being played for at least 1 kilometre of a run.

Pour Moi found that listening to Drake added 21 seconds per kilometre to their runners’ running time, while his music extended a three-mile run by 1 minute and 45 seconds.

The study also found that their runners slowed down while listening to the likes of BTS, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry.

At the other end of the scale, Pour Moi’s study found that their runners were inspired to go faster when listening to the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Britney Spears.

Beyoncé‘s music proved to be the most effective in the study, inspiring their runners to shave 33 seconds off their average kilometre time and two minutes and 45 seconds off their three-mile run.

There are multiple Drake fans coming forward to protest against this study because they believe that it is really disrespectful to the music industry and to Drake.

You can read the full Pour Moi report here.

