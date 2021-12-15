New Avengers 5 movie expected to come out in 2023

World National News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEqTI_0dN9ElPc00
Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon in 'Avengers: Infinity War'Marvel Studio

Marvel Studios have unleashed a huge amount of information about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past couple of years. That includes a full timeline of Phase Four movies and shows leading to the middle of 2023, but little to no information about Phase Five or, more importantly, the next big superhero team-up movie we might as well call The Avengers 5.

Among the films in Phase Four include Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Additionally, there are over a dozen Disney+ series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye.

There’s even more on the horizon for the yet-to-be-announced Phase Five. But how will that lead into an all-encompassing conflict for the fifth Avengers movie? Here’s everything we can summarize about Avengers 5, who will be involved, and what a possible release date might be.

When is The Avengers 5 release date?

Avengers 5 doesn’t have a release date yet, but we think it’ll probably happen during Phase Five. So far, Marvel Studios has announced films all the way through May 5, 2023 (with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). However, there are still three release dates that the MCU has booked without movies attached in 2023: July 28, October 6, and November 10. Given that previous Avengers films have been summer releases, it’s possible we could be seeing Avengers 5 on that July 28 date.

WHAT’S THE AVENGERS 5 TITLE?

We’re barely into Phase Four yet, so there’s no way to predict what exactly might happen in Avengers 5. Marvel Studios was secretive about the Avengers: Endgame title for a long time, so they’ll likely do the same to avoid early spoilers.

We’ve got at least two full years before we know the title of Avengers 5.

WHO IS RETURNING FOR THE AVENGERS 5 CAST?

It’s hard to say which characters will return for Avengers 5, but we can make some logical guesses.

Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, and Hawkeye are all dead or retired. Bruce Banner/Hulk is the only one who is still around. Even then, he’s permanently injured after using the Stark Infinity Gauntlet to resurrect everyone who died in the Decimation. Thor is currently off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, so that group could always make an appearance — but they’ll probably just return to the Andromeda Galaxy to do their own thing.

Active earthbound heroes include Ant-Man, Wasp, Falcon (as the new Captain America), Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, and Doctor Strange.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight will also join the MCU in upcoming Disney+ series, but it’s unclear how they’ll fit in with the Avengers.

WILL THE YOUNG AVENGERS BE INVOLVED IN AVENGERS 5?

As mentioned above, there’s a large question mark as to who the new Avengers will be exactly. But could it be possible that we won’t be getting New Avengers, but Young Avengers?

In Phase Four, Marvel Studios has made an effort to introduce several characters who were part of the Young Avengers in the comics. WandaVisiondebuted young Billy and Tommy (a.k.a. Wiccan and Speed), though the characters were “killed off” in the finale. The Falcon and the Winter Soldierintroduced Eli Bradley, though without the super soldier powers to make him Patriot. Hawkeye will debut Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who will succeed Clint Barton. And Cassie Lang (who inherited her father’s power set and went by Stature in the comics) seems to be playing a larger role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, to the point of being recast.

Could all of these introductions mean some form of the Young Avengers will come together to take on a new threat in Avengers 5? And who will that new threat be?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
AvengersAvengers new movieMarvelSpiderManSuperhero

Comments / 15

Published by

Bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Oxford. Bachelors Degree in communications. Has been writing for 12 years and has been an assistant journalist for CNN broadcasting news (Article Production).

California State
423 followers

More from World National News

Social Media Teenage Allstars: 13 of Today's Special

There's a whole new generation of celebrities on the rise, amassing thousands of followers around the world - and they're not your typical Hollywood A-listers backed by major studios. Surprisingly, few of these new "influencers" are even allowed to drink and drive, but are giving some established celebrities a run for their money and fame by wielding their power online onto many platforms.

Read full story

A Rising Star At His Finest: David Kimba

David Kimba seen playing as the goalkeeper for (high school refused to be stated) against Krugersdorp High School in September 2021David Kimba Kyakutala. David kimba Kyakutala (born March 22, 2004) is a teenage footballer who plays as a Goalkeeper and is a social media influencer who is widely known for his content and mostly his soccer career. David Kimba is a promising talented teenage soccer player (Goalkeeper) who has set records while playing for soccer clubs such as Crusaders (2015-2018), Old Parks (2020-2021) as well as his high school and primary school soccer team.

Read full story
1 comments

Talented Teenage soccer players that are blowing up!

We have put together our eight latest reports on a collection of the best young teenage footballers. Here, you will find reports profiling a players background and taking a closer look at their style of play, their strengths, and their weaknesses.

Read full story

Christiano Ronaldo twin children gender reveal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez post gender reveal video of unborn twins. The Man United forward and his five-month pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a video of the gender reveal to social media in which they got their four children to pop balloons releasing confetti.

Read full story

Listening to Drake while jogging makes you run slower

New study claims that listening to Drake while jogging makes you run slower. Listening to Beyoncé, however, can apparently speed up the average run. Drake performs onstage during his 'Summer Sixteen Tour' at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on September 17, 2016 in Vancouver, CanadaAndrew Chin.

Read full story
3 comments

Hailstorm ice shaped as Coronavirus

The image on the right is the hail storm ice which is compared to the Coronavirus on the left.Imgur. Coronavirus-shaped hailstones have been appearing all over the world and many believe that it could possibly be a message from God and it is no coincidence.

Read full story
18 comments

David Kimba receives Career ending injury

X-Ray showing David Kimba’s ankle which got injured against TUKSDavid Kimba. David Kimba will not play again for Velocity Football in 2021, with it confirmed that the French goalkeeper is to be sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy