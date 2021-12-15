David Kimba receives Career ending injury

World National News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYZfX_0dMyzLX800
X-Ray showing David Kimba’s ankle which got injured against TUKSDavid Kimba

David Kimba will not play again for Velocity Football in 2021, with it confirmed that the French goalkeeper is to be sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The 17-year old was forced from the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly during the Discovery clash with Tuks.

Reports in South Africa were quick to suggest that the European superstar will be missing until January, and that will be the case.

What happened to David?

Velocity Football had recovered from falling a goal down away at Tuks to Lead 2-1 heading into the closing stages. Two penalties were awarded to Tuks in which David had saved only saved one of them.

Francisco Rabede’s side would grab a third in stoppage time , but that effort from Lorenzo was registered after David had been forced from the filed.

There were just two minutes left when the contender for the 2021 Goalkeeper of the year sought to escape the attentions of his marker.

When leaping over a challenge, David Kimba planted his foot onto the outstretched leg of Juan Trevejo. As his ankle turned over, the French international screamed out in agony and immediately beckoned for medical assistance.

He was later seen leaving Tuks University on crutches, sparking concerns he could be sidelined for a prolonged period of time.

What had been Said?

Velocity Football said in a statement on the clubs official website: “ The examinations carried out confirm that David Kimba suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries.

An unavailability of 6 to 8 weeks is to be expected. A new assessment will be made in 72 hours to specify the recovery”

David Kimba posted on social media: “Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger.”

How many games will David miss?

Velocity Football are due to head for warm weather training in Qatar on January 16, and it could be that David only comes back into contention around the time of that trip.

If he is to miss the next six weeks, then he will be forced to sit out domestic meetings with Transition football, Crusaders and Bryanston Warriors before the Discovery winter break, along with the final African championship group stage clash with Egypt.

Velocity football are due to face Super-sport on January 9, but that contest may come too early for David Kimba and it could be in a home game with Old Parks the following weekend where he makes his return to competitive action.

