Los Angeles, CA

What Does Russell Westbrook's New Record Say About His Future With the Lakers?

Woods Hoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uY1r2_0kGdWeAq00
Westbrook & The Lakers Figuring Things Out

Russell Westbrook's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has been a topic of much debate among fans and analysts. While he has shown flashes of his former MVP form, his overall performance with the team has been underwhelming, leading some to question the wisdom of the trade that brought him to Los Angeles.

One area where Westbrook has had some success is in his role as a bench player. Coming off the bench, Westbrook has been able to record triple-doubles with some regularity, something that has been a rarity for him in recent seasons. In fact, last night, Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles off the bench in NBA history, a testament to his versatility and his ability to make an impact in a bench role.

While his scoring and assist numbers are down from his career averages, his ability to stuff the stat sheet with points, rebounds, and assists has been a crucial factor in the Lakers' ability to maintain leads and secure victories. He has been a key contributor for the Lakers' bench unit and has played a vital role in their success this season.

It's not just the quantity of triple-doubles that has impressed, but also the quality of them. Many of Westbrook's triple-doubles have come in clutch moments, helping to secure victories and keep the Lakers in the playoff hunt. His ability to deliver in pressure situations is a testament to his competitive nature and his ability to rise to the occasion.

Despite his bench role, the trade that brought him to the Lakers, in which they gave up valuable assets, has been widely criticized, and his overall impact on the team hasn't been as positive as hoped. His fit alongside other Lakers star players has been questioned, and his tendency to dominate the ball has disrupted the team's offensive flow. However, it's important to note that Westbrook is still a very talented player and his productivity off the bench should not be overlooked.

Westbrook's leadership and mentorship for young players also hasn't been as positive as his veteran presence and leadership was expected to be. He is known for his intense and competitive nature, which can be beneficial in certain situations, but it might not be the best fit for developing young players. That being said, he is still a respected veteran in the league and his experience and knowledge of the game can be valuable to his teammates.

Overall, while Russell Westbrook has been productive off the bench for the Lakers, the trade that brought him to the team hasn't been as successful as the team had hoped. His fit alongside the team's star players and his leadership and mentorship for young players are areas that need improvement. However, his record-breaking triple-doubles off the bench is a testament to his ability to adapt and make the most of his role and should not be overlooked.

