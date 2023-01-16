Does LeBron James Breaking the 38,000 Point Mark Solidify His GOAT Status?

LeBron officially reaches 38,000 points Photo by NICK JUNGFER/Basketball Forever

As Lebron James continues to add to his already impressive list of accolades and accomplishments, the question of whether or not he is better than Michael Jordan has once again risen to the forefront of NBA conversations.

On January 15th, 2023, Lebron became just the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 career points, solidifying his place among the all-time greats and prompting many to reevaluate his place in the pantheon of basketball legends.

First, it's important to note that comparing players from different eras is inherently difficult. The game has evolved significantly over the years, and the rules, style of play, and level of athleticism have all changed. Additionally, the players themselves have different skill sets and strengths.

With that said, it is undeniable that both Lebron and Jordan are among the most dominant and accomplished players in the history of the sport. Lebron's career statistics speak for themselves: he is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time MVP, and a 17-time All-Star. He is also widely considered one of the best all-around players in the game, with his size, speed, and strength making him a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court.

Jordan, on the other hand, is widely considered the greatest player of all-time by many. He won six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and was a 14-time All-Star. He was also known for his scoring ability and his competitive drive, which helped lead the Chicago Bulls to their unparalleled success in the 1990s.

When comparing the two, it's important to note that Lebron has played more seasons and has more points, rebounds, and assists than Jordan. While Jordan was a better scorer and was more efficient in field goals, Lebron's all-around game is superior. He is also a better passer, rebounder and facilitator, which makes him more valuable to his team.

Ultimately, whether Lebron is better than Jordan is a matter of personal opinion. What cannot be denied, however, is that both players are among the greatest to ever grace a basketball court and have left an indelible mark on the sport of basketball. As Lebron continues to add to his already impressive resume, it will be interesting to see how his legacy stacks up against that of Jordan and other all-time greats.