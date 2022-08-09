Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight Issues

Zion Williamson Woods Hoops

It’s no secret that Zion Williamson has been one of the most hyped and disappointing players that we have seen in a very long time, between averaging 27 points per game to being sidelined for very long stints it was very apparent that Zion was facing some issues with his weight, but this looks like it will no longer be a problem.

According to multiple sources, Zion Williamson’s rookie max contract extension has a clause in it saying that his weight and body fat percentage combined cannot be above 295, or else he could lose a significant amount of money. Basically what this means is that Zion has to stay well below 285 pounds or else he could lose money.

I don’t know how the New Orleans Pelicans were able to pull this clause off, but Zion now has the motivation to stay in shape and underweight which is precisely what he needs in order to reach his full potential. With the Pelicans surprising the entire NBA with the emergence of young players such as Herb Jones and Jose Alverado and the addition of CJ McCollum, many believe New Orleans is a dark horse contending team. After all, Zion Williamson being added to this already stacked roster puts the pelicans in the best position they've been in as a franchise since the Anthony Davis Demarcus Cousins era.

The Zion Williamson contract should provide a sigh of relief to pelicans fans because now the franchise can focus on winning and building around their core instead of pleasing Zion so he won't leave. The future is looking bright in New Orleans!