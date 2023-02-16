James Clapper, 1 of the 51 Signees of the Infamous Letter Claiming Hunter’s Laptop was a Russian Plant, Changes Story

Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

The former director of national intelligence for President Obama is now blaming Politico for “distorting” the now infamous letter, signed by more than 50 ex-intelligence officials baselessly claiming Russian disinformation in the Hunter Biden laptop data

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjEBv_0kpSdsgL00
Photo byveracityreport.org

Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign quickly dismissed the laptop story as a Russian disinformation operation. After the New York Post published emails belonging to his son, Biden called the story “garbage” and part of a “Russian plan” during an October 2020 debate with then-President Donald Trump.

Biden said at the time: “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said this is, has all the — four, five former heads of the CIA. Both parties say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage.”

He was referring to a Politico report about the letter in an article titled “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.” The title was a bit misleading because the letter never directly called the story Russian “disinformation.”

Ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper complained about the Politico headline this week, albeit two years after the fact.

“There was message distortion,” Clapper said. “All we were doing was raising a yellow flag that this could be Russian disinformation. Politico deliberately distorted what we said.”

Wow. Deliberately too, those are pretty strong words coming from a guy who waited over two years since the article’s release to say anything at all.

What’s worse, not only did Clapper not speak up about this during the 2020 election, he remained silent even though the Biden campaign mercilessly and relentlessly cited the letter he and 50 other former intelligence officials signed as being proof that the laptop story was nothing more than Russian disinformation, just as the Politico article had summarized it.

Clapper also implausibly claimed in his new interview that he was unaware of how Joe Biden described the letter during the 2020 debate.

“It could have been bad information, false information. But we had no evidence, no inside baseball that it was. The intent of the letter was that this could be Russian disinformation — emphasis on could. It’s a very important nuance … a distinction that people are always ignoring.”

Then why not speak up sooner?

Although the October 2020 letter hedged a bit at various times, it did repeatedly contend there was Russian involvement with the laptop stories, arguing that:

“...if we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election” and expressing “our view that the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue.” The letter claimed that the laptop saga “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” and that “our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”

That’s pretty close to a direct contradiction of Clapper’s claim that the letter was never meant to suggest that they had any actual evidence of Russian sourcing for the laptop data.

For its part, Politico defended its misleading headline and article this week.

“The article fairly and accurately reported on — and summarized — the intelligence officials’ letter,” the outlet said of the story written by now-CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand. “More specifically, the headline is a fair summary of their allegations."

Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert and former Secret Service agent, conducted an examination of the laptop last year, concluding that “my analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data” and that “the hard drive is authentic.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), now the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, originally sent information demands to many of the 51 former intelligence officials in April of last year, but those requests were largely ignored, so Jordan followed up with demands for information from a dozen of the ex-spy officials last week, which included sending a letter to Clapper. Jordan was joined by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), the new chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The Judiciary Committee made a prior request to you for documents and information about the public statement you signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation,” according to the letters sent by Jordan and Turner.

Among those coming under scrutiny by Jordan and Turner is Jeremy Bash, a former chief of staff at the CIA and the Pentagon, who was picked by Biden to be part of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in August. Bash himself suggested on TV that the laptop story was “Russian disinformation.”

Be sure to tune in to our newest project, The Veracity Report Podcast - new episodes of which will go live every Wednesday and Saturday beginning Wednesday, March 1st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGtZH_0kpSdsgL00
Photo byCopyright 2023, The Veracity Report

You'll be able to find it anywhere you currently get your podcasts.

The show will discuss this and other elements in the news and American politics which affect our everyday lives, and you will be able to interact with our staff via numerous social media vehicles or through direct email, including being able to comment on the topics we will be discussing on the show and asking questions our host, Kurt Dillon, might address directly on the air - so we hope you'll join us for that.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# james clapper# russian disinformation# 51 former intelligence officia# hunter bidens laptop# hunter biden

Comments / 616

Published by

As accredited journalists, we work hard to separate the truth from fake news and to expose fake news whenever and wherever we see it. We are the parent company of the global independent news agency: The Veracity Report, which also reports on Newsbreak as well as other locations.

Macon, GA
19K followers

More from Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

As If Trump's Not Being Charged in Georgia Wasn’t Enough, Dem’s Week Got Worse When McCarthy Released Jan 6th Video

Democrats have been reeling since the Thursday release of a Georgia Special Grand Jury final report which exonerated Donald Trump of any criminal wrongdoing. Now, just days later, they have a new beef as Speaker McCarthy releases pivotal Jan. 6th video to Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

Read full story
36 comments

SCOTUS Decides to Reconsider Case That Could Remove Joe Biden from Office and Reinstate Donald Trump

No, it’s not likely – but it IS possible – here’s how. You heard that correctly - the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether or not to hear a lawsuit that seeks to remove President Joe Biden from the White House and reinstate former President Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Read full story
2039 comments
Yuma, AZ

House Judiciary Democrats Get Caught in a Lie Refusing to Travel to Southern Border for Next Committee Hearing

Last Thursday, Dems on the House Judiciary Committee falsely claimed they would not be making the trip because they were not properly informed – The Veracity Report has learned that is not true.

Read full story
58 comments
Georgia State

After Not Being Charged in GA Election Case, Trump Skyrockets in Polls Crushing Either Biden or Harris

The former president also doubles up on DeSantis for the Republican nomination 46% to 23% - We link you directly to the polls. After former president Trump was officially cleared of charges in the state of Georgia on Thursday, we looked to the latest 5 polls, to see if the news might have affected the pre-election polling numbers – here’s what we found.

Read full story
959 comments
Pennsylvania State

Recently Released Senator John Fetterman Checks Himself Back into Hospital – This Time for Depression

PA Dem. Sen. John Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke, and recently released from an overnight hospital stint for lightheadedness, has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office released on Thursday.

Read full story
115 comments
Newark, DE

FBI Confirms They Have Searched U of Delaware at Least Two Times Looking for More Classified Docs

Though they would not confirm the dates of those searches, the Bureau did confirm that they occurred and hinted that additional University of Delaware searches are likely. Within the last couple of days, The Veracity Report has learned that the FBI has searched the University of Delaware, at least twice, in connection with President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

As Expected, Georgia Grand Jury Found No Evidence of Criminal Action by Trump but Believes Several Witnesses Lied

Part of the final report issued by the Fulton Co. GA special grand jury investigating alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results believes some witnesses lied under oath, but found no actionable guilt by the former president and did not recommend any charges against him.

Read full story
2551 comments

Looking for Love in all the Wrong Places – FBI has Faced Record Humiliations Relying on Non-Credible Left-Wing Sources

In recent years, the Bureau has faced massive, egg-in-your-face-type failures after taking actions based upon non-credible anti-Republican sources – leading to much of what many now consider to be weaponization and politicization of the agency.

Read full story
188 comments

FBI Whistleblower Intercepts Internal Bureau Memo Proposing Catholics Be Investigated for Promoting White Supremacy

The intercepted memo was brought to light only days before the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the DOJ conducted its first hearing last Wednesday. A group of 20 Republican attorneys general, led by Virginia AG Jason Miyares, expressed shock and outrage last Friday when an FBI whistleblower leaked an internal FBI memo that proposed investigating traditional Catholics for links to white supremacy.

Read full story
315 comments

Air Force General Refuses to Rule Out Extraterrestrial Origins of the 3 Unknown Airborne Targets Recently Shot Down

The Veracity Report has confirmed this is the actual position of a real Pentagon Air Force general. The US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace, General Glen VanHerck, issued a statement on Sunday declaring that he was not able to rule out any causes or origins of the latest three targets that have been most recently shot down by military personnel.

Read full story
104 comments

Senate Announces Investigation into Facebook's (Meta) Sharing of Sensitive User Info with China and No. Korea

Authorities have uncovered evidence that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been sharing sensitive personal membership data with foreign developers in Russia, China, and North Korea.

Read full story
16 comments

Rep. Bishop Exposes the FBI – Declares the Twitter Files Only Begin to Scratch the Surface

This, as more and more evidence surfaces to expose the depths to which big tech has worked with the FBI to suppress certain topics and censor certain conservative account holders.

Read full story
9 comments
Boston, MA

Newly Released Emails Show Biden Attorneys Transferred Undisclosed 'boxes' of Files to and from Boston Law Office

Recently uncovered emails between Biden’s attorneys and the National Archives detail the efforts the attorneys took to secure and transfer these previously unknown boxes of documents that were held at a Boston law office last November.

Read full story
2071 comments

Senator Johnson Urges House Judiciary to Interview all 51 Signees of Bogus Hunter Biden Laptop Disinformation Letter

There were 51 US “intelligence officials” who drafted and signed a letter discounting the NY Post’s story about hunter Biden and the now infamous laptop as potentially part of a Russian Disinformation campaign.

Read full story
238 comments

Jordan & Judiciary Committee Pump Out the First Set of Subpoenas Against Officials of the Biden Administration

It just got real - the first batch of subpoenas pertains to threats the Biden administration and DOJ are alleged to have made to school officials during the nationwide shutdowns.

Read full story
18 comments

Jordan's Judicial Committee will Force Nancy Pelosi to Testify About Security Failures in 1/6 Capitol Riot

Barring some unforeseen developments, it appears that Nancy Pelosi may finally be made to answer for her responsibility in the massive security failures that occurred at the US Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021.

Read full story
239 comments

AOC Goes Full Scorched Earth - Alleges Hunter Biden Laptop is “Half-Fake”

The New York Congresswoman, who has a seat on the House Judiciary Committee, which is currently investigating the hunter Biden laptop debacle, ranted during the committee’s first hearing on the matter that the laptop story was “half-fake”

Read full story
708 comments

Speaker McCarthy Working to Finally Release Thousands of Hours of Jan. 6th Video Footage Never Seen by Public

Law enforcement and the left are trying to claim that releasing the footage could pose a serious national security risk - McCarthy believes the people have a right to see what really happened that wasn't on TV.

Read full story
341 comments

Neilsen Ratings are In - Biden’s SOTU Receives the Lowest TV/Streaming Ratings in History

In all, the President’s second SOTU managed to attract less than 30 million viewers including TV, streaming, and those who recorded the event on their DVRs – the lowest total of all time.

Read full story
826 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy