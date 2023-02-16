Looking for Love in all the Wrong Places – FBI has Faced Record Humiliations Relying on Non-Credible Left-Wing Sources

In recent years, the Bureau has faced massive, egg-in-your-face-type failures after taking actions based upon non-credible anti-Republican sources – leading to much of what many now consider to be weaponization and politicization of the agency

Photo by veracityreport.org

There is no denying the string of embarrassing failures the FBI has had to try to overcome in recent years with varying degrees of success. Many of the more publicized flops have relied on what can only be called shaky left-wing sources which initiated some form of investigative action, thus leading to claims by Republicans that the bureau has been deeply politicized – claims that are factually difficult to argue with given the circumstances and the results of most of those investigations.

None of these is more demonstrative of this than last week’s latest drama in which the brass at FBI HQ was forced to publicly disavow a memo issued by the Baltimore field office that sought to link “radical-traditionalist Catholics” with domestic terrorism and white supremacy.

And this was only the latest example of the bureau relying on questionable sources when pursuing high-profile and politically charged investigations.

The FBI also hinged a significant part of its Trump-Russia investigation on British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier , Attorney General Merrick Garland was spurred to issue a controversial school boards protest memo based on a since-withdrawn letter by the National School Boards Association, whistleblowers have said agents inside the bureau wrongly sought to downplay or dismiss evidence against Hunter Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 election, and more.

Let’s have a closer look at some of the most noteworthy recent instances.

“Radical Traditionalist Catholics”

FBI headquarters distanced itself from a local field office’s intelligence report that warned about the alleged connection between “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” and “radical-traditionalist Catholics.”

An FBI intelligence product released on Jan. 23 by the bureau’s field office in Richmond, Virginia, claimed the office “assesses the increasingly observed interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) in radical-traditionalist Catholic (RTC) ideology almost certainly presents opportunities for threat mitigation through the exploration of new avenues for tripwires and source development.”

FBI headquarters released this public statement on Thursday:

“This particular field office product ... does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI. Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document.”

The local FBI field office had repeatedly cited the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, including an article on “Radical Traditional Catholicism.” Believe it or not, in its written report, the field office even went as far as to point to articles written by extremist left-wing writers at Salon, including “White Nationalists Get Religion” and “Traditional Catholics and White Nationalist ‘Groypers’ Forge a New Far-Right Youth Movement.” And FBI Richmond also cited an article by another far left source, The Atlantic on “How Extremist Gun Culture is Trying to Co-Opt the Rosary.”

In response to the leaking of the memo by one of Jim Jordan;s FBI whistleblowers during their under oath deposition, a phalanx of 20 Republican attorneys general led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares quickly fored off a letter to Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, telling them that “anti-Catholic bigotry appears to be festering in the FBI, and the bureau is treating Catholics as potential terrorists because of their beliefs."

FBI top brass wasted no time producing and issuing a disavowal email from FBI headquarters, releasing it publicly just after the start of a Thursday congressional hearing by the Republican-led Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government – a hearing in which several ex-FBI agents testified under oath that the bureau had become steadily politicized in recent years.

The Trump/Russian Collusion Dossier

The FBI used Steele’s discredited dossier to obtain four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants and renewals targeting Trump campaign associate Carter Page, and fired FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pushed to include the dossier’s baseless collusion allegations in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian election meddling.

During all this, the FBI concealed the extent of Steele’s anti-Trump biases from the FISA Court.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote in 2019, "The FBI was aware of the potential for political bias in the Steele election reporting from the outset of obtaining it.”

Ex-DOJ official Bruce Ohr, who served as a conduit between Steele and the FBI even after the former MI6 agent was cut off as a confidential human source, told the bureau by late November 2016 that Steele was "desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being the U.S. president." The DOJ watchdog noted that during a 2017 interview with the FBI, Steele described Trump as his “main opponent” and that an FBI analyst said this was “clear bias.”

FBI analyst Brian Auten, who interviewed Steele’s main source, Russian lawyer Igor Danchenko, in early 2017 and was there when the Justice Department set up a partial immunity agreement with Danchenko, was among the FBI employees who interviewed Steele in Rome in early October 2016 as the FBI sought more details on the dossier. Auten revealed last year that the FBI had offered Steele an incentive of up to $1 million if he could prove the allegations of collusion in his dossier and if the evidence led to prosecutions, but Auten said the former MI6 agent was unable to corroborate any of his dossier claims.

Nevertheless, the FBI continued to use the dossier and defend Steele and made Danchenko, who had previously been investigated over his possible links to Russian intelligence, a paid confidential human source from 2017 to 2020.

School Board Protests

A since-withdrawn NSBA letter in 2021 spurred Garland to direct the FBI and the DOJ’s National Security Division to help police alleged threats against school board members, with Republicans arguing the letter was the product of collusion between the Biden White House and the national school boards group, which later renounced it.

Garland revealed in 2021 that the DOJ and the White House communicated about the September 2021 NSBA letter just before he issued his October 2021 memo, with the NSBA letter urging the DOJ to look into deploying the PATRIOT Act “in regards to domestic terrorism” against protesting parents. Garland’s memo said it would "discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate.”

An email exchange between an NSBA board member and the NSBA’s treasurer claimed that their letter was written in response to “a request by” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Internal emails showed some NSBA board members objected to sending the letter to President Joe Biden, and the school boards group withdrew and apologized for the letter. Dozens of chapters left the NSBA in 2021 in protest of the seemingly politicized actions of the group’s leadership.

Garland doubled down on his memo during congressional testimony in 2021, arguing that NSBA’s follow-up apology “does not change the association’s concern about violence and threats of violence.”

An email provided by an FBI whistleblower indicated the FBI was using some counterterrorism tools to carry out Garland’s directive, showing the Counterterrorism Division had created a "threat tag" for FBI officials to use.

The FBI and the DOJ’s National Security Division downplayed their roles in carrying out Garland’s order in 2022.

Hunter Biden’s Laptop

The New York Post reported in October 2020 that emails from the laptop showed evidence of shady business dealings by Hunter Biden tied to Ukraine and China. When the publication attempted to post the articles on its Twitter account, the social media company said doing so violated its rule against sharing "hacked" materials.

Former Twitter deputy general counsel Jim Baker, who had previously been the FBI’s general counsel under Comey and played a key role in the Trump-Russia investigation, defended his and Twitter’s actions related to the Hunter Biden laptop censorship saga last week, contending there was no “unlawful collusion” between Twitter and the FBI or the Biden campaign.

Baker seemed to lean in favor of censoring the laptop stories in October 2020, telling Twitter colleagues that “it's reasonable for us to assume that” the laptop materials “may have been” hacked “and that caution is warranted."

In December 2020, now-former Twitter executive Yoel Roth detailed meetings he had with the FBI and the intelligence community in the lead-up to the 2020 election, and he claimed that “the federal law enforcement agencies communicated that they expected ‘hack-and-leak operations’ by state actors might occur in the period shortly before the 2020 presidential election, likely in October.”

Roth had also claimed he learned in those “meetings” about “rumors” that a “hack-and-leak operation would involve Hunter Biden.” But last week, Roth said the rumor had not originated with some other yet-unnamed tech company at one of the meetings.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Wray last year that whistleblowers provided convincing evidence of "a deeply rooted political infection" that "has spread to investigative activity into former President Trump and Hunter Biden.”

Whistleblowers said Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, “ordered closed” an “avenue of additional derogatory Hunter Biden reporting” in October 2020, even though “all of the reporting was either verified or verifiable via criminal search warrants." Wray said he found these whistleblower allegations “deeply troubling” when asked about them in August.

Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert and former Secret Service agent, conducted an examination of the Hunter Biden laptop for the Washington Examiner last year, concluding with:

“100%” confidence that “the hard drive is authentic.”

There are several other instances of the FBI conducting or initiating investigations based upon factually bankrupt ‘tips’ from non-credible sources, but those will be the subjects of future Articles by The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media.

Be sure to tune in to our newest project, The Veracity Report Podcast - new episodes of which will go live every Wednesday and Saturday beginning Wednesday, March 1st.

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

You'll be able to find it anywhere you currently get your podcasts.

The show will discuss this and other elements in the news and American politics which affect our everyday lives, and you will be able to interact with our staff via numerous social media vehicles or through direct email, including being able to comment on the topics we will be discussing on the show and asking questions our host, Kurt Dillon, might address directly on the air - so we hope you'll join us for that.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.