Senate Announces Investigation into Facebook's (Meta) Sharing of Sensitive User Info with China and No. Korea

Authorities have uncovered evidence that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been sharing sensitive personal membership data with foreign developers in Russia, China, and North Korea

Photo by veracityreport.org

According to one report, Meta appears to have granted developers in Russia, China, and North Korea access to sensitive user information.

Concerned about potential data breaches and the dangers of leaking user information to foreign developers, two U.S. senators are now pressuring Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain its questionable practices with three nations that are not exactly buddy-buddy with the US.

According to those documents, Facebook has known, at least since September 2018, that:

“…hundreds of thousands of developers in countries Facebook characterized as 'high-risk,' including the People’s Republic of China, had access to significant amounts of sensitive user data."

That’s a quote from the letter sent to Meta CEO and company founder Mark Zuckerberg, from Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat, and Republican Marco Rubio, who collaborated in the bipartisan effort.

The investigation of Meta began in 2018 and was launched by the Senate Intelligence Committee. It was through this investigation that the committee revealed Meta shared sensitive data with tens of thousands of developers across the globe.

This trend continued from the first days of Facebook through 2014, when the company began more carefully safeguarding user information.

“We have grave concerns about the extent to which this access could have enabled foreign intelligence service activity, ranging from foreign malign influence to targeting and counter-intelligence," the two senators wrote.

Moreover, many of the developers that Meta shared data with were in areas that the company deemed "high-risk", thus making the partnership between Meta and the software developers even more puzzling.

Now, after nearly a decade of providing sensitive user information to several countries that are much closer to being our enemies than friends, and it is because of those balmy relationships that Meta finds itself smack dab in the middle of a federal investigation.

Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio told Bloomberg in a recent interview, that their staff met with Meta executives to try to pinpoint more accurate findings about the data leaks.

From these conversations, they discovered that Meta was being far less transparent about their policies for safeguarding private member data than originally thought.

In the letter, Warner and Rubio wrote:

“Given those discussions, we were startled to learn recently, as a result of this ongoing litigation and discovery, that Facebook had concluded that a much wider range of foreign-based developers, in addition to the PRC-based device-makers, also had access to this data.”

That included 42,000 developers in Russia, and developers in North Korea and Iran, the senators said.

In a statement refuting the findings, Meta representatives said that the documents:

“…are an artifact from a different product at a different time. Many years ago, we made substantive changes to our platform, shutting down developers’ access to key types of data on Facebook while reviewing and approving all apps that request access to sensitive information.”

Meta declined to answer whether the app developer investigation is still ongoing or how many apps have been reviewed since the 2018 slide presentation, which was unsealed in court last week. The document had projected the probe would continue at least through 2020.

Be sure to tune in to our newest project, The Veracity Report Podcast - new episodes of which will go live every Wednesday and Saturday beginning Wednesday, March 1st.

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

You'll be able to find it anywhere you currently get your podcasts.

The show will discuss this and other elements in the news and American politics which affect our everyday lives, and you will be able to interact with our staff via numerous social media vehicles or through direct email, including being able to comment on the topics we will be discussing on the show and asking questions our host, Kurt Dillon, might address directly on the air - so we hope you'll join us for that.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

If you would like to officially register as a reader of NewsBreak so that you can comment without being a ‘guest’, you can do so by copying and pasting this address into your browser – it’s easy and it’s free:

Register to read great stories on the NewsBreak app here

If you would like to write for NewsBreak, you can register to do that here:

Register for the NewsBreak Contributor Program

Both options are completely free!

Comments, questions, or concerns that you would like to address to staff can be sent to comments@veracityreport.org. If you wish to participate in any of our polls, please do so in the comments section of the article containing the poll so that the results are entirely transparent to all.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon – Because the Truth Matters!

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

The Veracity Report strongly encourages our readers to comment on our articles as we employ a team of community moderation professionals to receive feedback, like comments, and interact with our readers regarding the issues expressed in our articles when appropriate.

The Community Moderation Team also vigorously removes spam posts and troll comments that disseminate false or misleading information or harasses commenters, or their opinions.

It is also important to make the distinction that although NewsBreak labels all comments and likes as coming from the ‘author,’ the actual writers of our articles will never be the ones communicating with readers in the comments section though you are free to communicate with them through the links to their social media accounts provided below.

Please be sure to follow all of our Newsbreak Channels: The Veracity Report, Wild Orchid Media, Veracity Report Sports, and Kurt Dillon’s personal channel: Kurt Dillon. You can also follow us on Twitter: The Veracity Report: @VeracityReport1, Veracity Report Sports: @Veracity_Sports, and the personal account of our Founder/CEO/ Editor-in-chief, Kurt Dillon’s personal Twitter account: @KurtDillon_Com. We are also on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/TheVeracityReport1 and our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/veracityreport .

Don’t forget we have a brand-new YouTube channel that will host all of the video source evidence in support of our articles. We recommend you subscribe by following the link above. Also, be sure to stay tuned for our podcast launchings and Facebook Live sessions beginning on March 1st, 2023!

If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming an independent correspondent for The Veracity Report, either as a foodie reviewer or as a cub journalist, you can email us for more information at info@veracityreport.org

Truly independent news costs money to produce and report. If you are able and would like to help support our efforts to bring you completely unbiased, uninfluenced, and independent news. In that case, you can make a one-time donation of any amount, or sign up as an ongoing sponsor of The Veracity Report for as little as $1.00 per month through our Patreon account at www.patreon.com/veracityreport.

Your contributions are what allow us to continue to bring you the highest level of traditional journalism imaginable, so we thank you in advance for any help you can provide.