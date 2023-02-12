AOC Goes Full Scorched Earth - Alleges Hunter Biden Laptop is “Half-Fake”

The New York Congresswoman, who has a seat on the House Judiciary Committee, which is currently investigating the hunter Biden laptop debacle, ranted during the committee’s first hearing on the matter that the laptop story was “half-fake”

Photo by veracityreport.org

During the committee’s first hearing on the matter of Hunter Biden and his now infamous laptop, Democrat lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed during Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing that the Hunter Biden laptop story is “half-fake.” Which, at least we think, would also admit that the story was half true.

Anyway, she also went on to smear The New York Post’s reporting that first exposed the device and its contents.

As part of her rant, AOC said:

“We’re talking about Hunter Biden’s half-fake laptop story. I mean, this is an embarrassment.”

The 33-year-old raged for an extended portion of the hearing, suggesting the House Oversight Committee should have instead been focused on issues like abortion and civil rights.

The Bronx and Queens lawmaker made the remarks as lawmakers grilled Twitter executives over the social media giant’s suppression of The Post’s October 2020 stories on the so-called “laptop from hell.”

AOC’s rant got off to a bad start when she confused The New York Post with the reliably ultra-liberal Washington Post in this comment:

“I think that the story here with the New York, with the Washington Post reporting.”

She went on to reference a Washington Post article that later belatedly admitted the laptop was, in fact, legit, and had faced a “roadblock” in trying to corroborate the trove of emails discovered on the scandal-scarred son’s device.

During her rant, Ocasio-Cortez also claimed:

“The New York Post had this alleged information and was trying to publish it without any corroboration, without any backup information, they were trying to publish it to Twitter, Twitter would not let them and now they are upset.”

“I believe that political operatives who sought to inject explosive disinformation with the Washington Post couldn’t get away with it,” she continued. “And now they’re livid and they want the ability to do it again. They want the ability to inject this again. They are weaponizing the use of this committee.”

For her part, AOC took issue with The Post not “sharing” exclusive laptop content with other media outlets around the time the stories were first published. The New York Democrat made the remarks as lawmakers grilled Twitter executives over the social media’s suppression of The Post’s October 2020 laptop stories.

House Republicans are probing the extraordinary censorship measures the platform took against The Post when it prohibited users from sharing articles that linked then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to his son Hunter and brother James Biden’s foreign business deals.

The social media platform, then headed by CEO Jack Dorsey, also locked The New York Post out of its Twitter account for more than two weeks because of baseless claims that the report used hacked information.

The witnesses Republicans subpoenaed to testify during the hearing include Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s former chief legal officer; James Baker, the company’s former deputy general counsel; and Yoel Roth, former head of safety and integrity.

Meanwhile, Anika Collier Navaroli, a former employee with Twitter’s content moderation team, was brought in by Democrats to testify.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

