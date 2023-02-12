Speaker McCarthy Working to Finally Release Thousands of Hours of Jan. 6th Video Footage Never Seen by Public

Law enforcement and the left are trying to claim that releasing the footage could pose a serious national security risk - McCarthy believes the people have a right to see what really happened that wasn't on TV

Photo by veracityreport.org

This past Thursday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, against the advice of several law enforcement agencies, publicly announced that he is considering releasing what he referred to as thousands of hours of never-before-seen video security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

In that statement, when asked about the footage, McCarthy replied:

“I think the American public should actually see all that happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis.”

After being pressed a bit more, McCarthy went on:

“We’re looking through that. I want to be very thoughtful about it. But yes, I’m engaged to do that.”

In the interest of providing some Background, Capitol security cameras captured about 14,000 hours of footage on January 6th, though authorities have stated that roughly half of that relates to hours of the day when nothing was happening at the Capitol.

As for the other approximately 7,000 hours of video, it has been available to members of Congress, in particular, the Committee on House Administration, since early 2021. The now-defunct Jan. 6th subcommittee also is said to have reviewed some, but not all, of the footage from that day.

A few dozen hours of Capitol security footage have also been released sporadically as evidence in a few of the January 6th criminal cases, showing key moments of the breach inside and outside of the building.

In July, Assistant Chief of the Capitol Police Sean Gallagher said in a court affidavit that Jan. 6 footage had been designated “sensitive” rather than “highly sensitive” by the courts over the objections of the department.

“[T]he USCP continues to consider any interior footage of the U.S. Capitol to be highly sensitive information, and that access to it should be strictly limited,” Gallagher wrote.

The Justice Department, in a court filing last year, said that a compilation of security footage, electronic devices, and tips included a laundry list of sensitive information. That included phone numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical information, and the possible unveiling of law enforcement sources.

In 2021, Thomas DiBiase, the General Counsel for the United States Capitol Police, in an affidavit also warned that releasing the information could inadvertently help plan out another attack on the Capitol.

Though we find it hard to imagine how Capitol security footage could possibly contain telephone or driver’s license numbers, or how the footage would in any way assist another attack when anyone can register to take a tour of the Capitol at any time and numerous maps and schematics of the building are available with a simple Google search.

In short, the US Capitol can’t likely be “The People’s House” if the people can’t know what it looks like.

After McCarthy’s comments, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R Fl) suggested the release of the footage was brought up amid internal conference negotiations that took place when the California Republican was fighting his way to the speaker’s gavel.

“Thank you to the 20 patriots who helped EARN this commitment from the Speaker,” Gaetz tweeted.

Despite McCarthy’s hedge, Gaetz also thanked the speaker for:

“...affirming this commitment you made."

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

NOTE:

