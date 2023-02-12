Neilsen Ratings are In - Biden’s SOTU Receives the Lowest TV/Streaming Ratings in History

In all, the President’s second SOTU managed to attract less than 30 million viewers including TV, streaming, and those who recorded the event on their DVRs – the lowest total of all time

Photo by veracityreport.org

The latest Nielsen Media Research Data has been released and it doesn’t bode well for team Biden’s State of the Union speech last Tuesday which, according to the report, didn’t even manage to rack up a full 30 million views.

That number of total viewers is down significantly from the 38 million who watched Biden’s speech last year and is almost half the 45.6 million who watched former President Trump’s first address in 2018.

On cable, Fox News topped all networks, notching 4.6 million viewers. It was followed by MSNBC, which brought in 3.5 million, and CNN, which netted 2.3 million.

Fox News also outpaced each of the major broadcast networks, including ABC, which brought in 4.4 million viewers, and NBC, which had 3.7 million.

Last year, Fox brought in a whopping 7.2 million viewers, followed by CNN at 4.8 million and MSNBC at 4.1 million.

During the prime-time address, Biden focused on the economy, police reform, federal regulation of large corporations, and other issues. Republicans, meanwhile, made headlines for heckling and jeering the president from their seats.

The speech was widely seen as Biden’s entrance into a campaign for a second term, with several television news pundits noting the annual State of the Union address brings the largest audience he will speak to this year.

Fox News anchors after Tuesday’s speech noted that the White House has yet to agree to a customary sit-down interview during the pregame show before the Super Bowl, another typically highly rated event, which is being aired on Fox broadcast network this coming Sunday.

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: Neisen Research, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

