Democrats Face Massive Challenges to Maintain Senate Control in 2024 Having to Defend some 30 Seats to the GOPs 11

If you thought 2022s mid-term’s were crazy – Dems say hold my beer, as they will have to defend the White House, as well as a staggering 29 seats of the 51 they currently hold in the Senate

Photo by veracityreport.org

To say that Democrats will face a tough election cycle in 2024 is putting it mildly. That’s because on top of the 23 Democratic Senators that are organically coming up for re-election in 2024, there a several more who are either facing what are expected to be extremely long re-election odds or may have to compensate for numerous retirements as well – many of them currently holding those seats in key battleground states.

As it is, Democrats will have to defend a whopping 23 Senate seats in 2024, compared to only 11 that will be up for grabs for Republicans. But what may prove to be a far more ominous scenario for the left is that a good-sized bunch of those Democrats up for re-election will also be fighting in states that are traditionally VERY red, giving Republicans a chance to flip some crucial seats.

To make matters worse for the blue team, at least one among their ranks, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), has already announced her intent to retire in 2024, giving the party at least one additional open seat they’ll have to defend.

Add to that the fact that Democrats will also have to focus on the Arizona seat held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who announced in December she would be leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, and the situation begins to look bleak indeed.

On Friday, Democrats breathed a sigh of relief after Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced his reelection bid giving the party a strong chance to maintain the seat Kaine has held since 2013.

However, you probably won’t see too many Dems celebrating just yet. Here’s a list of Democrats who are now also officially intending to retire at the end of their current terms as well:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Stabenow announced in early January that she will not seek reelection in 2024, making her the first Democratic incumbent senator to announce her retirement for the next election cycle.

Stabenow’s retirement opens up a seat in Michigan that the Democrat has held since 2001, giving Republicans a key pickup opportunity.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” Stabenow said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the trust the people of Michigan have placed in me. I am also deeply grateful to my incredible staff, who are the best team in the United States Senate. They continue to set the highest standards for service in Michigan and across our country.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Considered to be one of the most vulnerable Democrats heading into the 2024 election cycle, all eyes are on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as he mulls his future plans.

The West Virginia Democrat has not yet indicated whether he plans to run for reelection. However, if he does, Manchin would be running in a state that former President Donald Trump won by 38.9 percentage points in 2020 — making him a top target for the Republican Party.

The race for the Senate seat has already begun to take shape after Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) announced his intent to run just one week after the midterm elections.

Even worse, ever since Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema announced her defection from the party in December, there have been incessant rumors that Manchin may join her – either in the middle of the road as an independent, or by making a full right turn into the loving, outstretched arms of the GOP – a move that would not only cost the Democrats a seat but would immediately award it to the red team without even being able to put up a fight.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

Among those who must defend their blue seats in Republican-leaning states is Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, who narrowly defeated Republican Matt Rosendale in 2018 by 3.5 percentage points.

Tester faces an uphill battle as he plays defense in a state former President Donald Trump won by 16.4 points in 2020. Tester’s seat is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Democratic seats heading into 2024, although the Montana Democrat has maintained he “feels good about his chances.”

Tester has not yet announced whether he’ll launch a reelection bid, but he is expected to announce his decision sometime in the coming weeks.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Although she has not yet revealed her future plans, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is widely expected to announce her retirement from her California Senate seat in the coming months. If so, her retirement would open up a Senate seat in California that hasn’t been up for grabs since 1992.

A gaggle of other Democrats is already lining up to take her place, with Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announcing her candidacy on Tuesday. A handful of other Democrats, such as Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), are expected to follow suit.

However, Feinstein has remained tight-lipped about what her plans may be.

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said in a statement responding to Porter's candidacy. “Right now I’m focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead.”

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Many Democrats have been left wondering whether Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) will seek another Senate term in 2024, particularly after the Pennsylvania Democrat announced he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

Although Casey assured supporters his diagnosis would not hinder him from finishing out his current term, the incumbent has not yet indicated whether he’ll run for reelection.

The race for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat is expected to be competitive after Republicans lost the recent matchup between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in 2022.

Once again, in case you weren’t keeping score, that makes a total of 29 seats Democrats will have to battle for in November of 2024 and it speaks nothing of the effort that will be necessary to defend President Joe Biden’s position, particularly when he hasn’t enjoyed a job approval rating of over 45% for a very long time.

Photo by Copyright 2023, The Veracity Report

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: C-SPAN, Senate.gov, The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

This article was compiled and written by Chief Political Correspondent Kurt Dillon

More information on this and our other stories are available on our network website veracityreport.org.

