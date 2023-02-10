FBI Whistleblower Highlights Judiciary Hearing with Blockbuster Testimony of Intent to Politically Weaponize the Bureau

It didn’t take long during Thursday’s first hearing of the House Subcommittee charged with investigating the weaponization of the DOJ to pay testimonial dividends for Jim Jordan’s committee

Photo by veracityreport.org courtesy of C-SPAN

FBI Whistleblower Begins Hearings with Blockbuster Testimony of Intent to Politically Weaponize the Bureau

It didn’t take long during Thursday’s first hearing of the House Subcommittee charged with investigating the weaponization of the DOJ to paying testimonial dividends for Jim Jordan’s committee

A former FBI special agent with over 11 years of experience with the Bureau, on Thursday, delivered some highly impactful and emotional testimony before the House Subcommittee on Weaponization, telling lawmakers that she had resigned from the bureau after it had become "politically weaponized."

Photo by veracityreport.org Courtesy of Nicole Parker

The first of Jim Jordan’s promised ‘dozens’ of FBI whistleblowers, Nicole Parker is a former FBI special agent who served in the bureau’s Miami field office from 2011-22. She began her testimony by reflecting on her career, saying that she had felt she had been making an "impactful difference."

Here is a portion of her dramatically impactful testimony:

"Every day, I woke up and embraced being an FBI special agent. Until things changed. Until the FBIs trajectory transformed.

"On paper, the bureau’s mission remained the same, but its priorities and governing principles shifted dramatically. The FBI became politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington and trickling down to the field offices."

"Although FBI employees have their first amendment rights, they are not at the liberty to allow their personal political views or preferences to determine their course of action or inaction in any investigation," Parker explained. "Lady Justice must remain blind — those that do not uphold these responsibilities cause a negative ripple effect through the agency in the field. It’s as if there became two FBIs.”

Parker went on to say said that the:

"...two FBIs" were split between the Headquarters FBI, based in Washington, D.C., and the field offices were the second FBI – those were "the standard rank" who work to "serve the country, protect American citizens, and fight crime."

"We have no interest in politics," she testified.

Parker also testified that:

“…now, there has been a loss of trust of the FBI by many Americans, causing low morale among FBI employees.

“For many, becoming a special agent was their calling in life, but now, it is merely a dangerous, high-risk job with minimal contentment," Parker said.

"For me, distancing myself from egregious mistakes, immoral behavior, politically charged actions taken by a small but destructive few FBI employees became exhausting," Parker said, adding that she "no longer felt" that she was "the type of agent the FBI valued."

Parker resigned from the bureau less than four months ago, "with an exemplary and spotless record."

"I love the FBI I joined," Parker continued. "I have treasured memories working alongside remarkable people. I'm proud to have served with honor as a special agent, and while I sincerely pray for the FBI’s future success, the FBI’s troubles of late are bigger than anything I could change.

"I am not here today to show favor to any political party. I’m here to stand for the truth based on my experience at the FBI. In all humility, I hope to make an impact in creating a stronger agency, which is what Americans deserve."

For their part, the FBI has stated that it does not punish employees for expressing their views. In a statement released in reply to the allegations against them, a top-level FBI spokesperson had this to say:

"The FBI does not target or take adverse action against employees for exercising their First Amendment rights or for their political views; to allege otherwise is false and misleading. The FBI is required to follow established policies and procedures, to include a thorough investigation, when suspending or revoking a security clearance."

Parker's testimony comes during the first hearing of the House Subcommittee on Weaponization, chaired and created by Rep. Jim Jordan, (R-OH) which aired on C-SPAN on Thursday, February 9 2023

The panel is expected to investigate not only how the executive branch has gathered information on citizens but also how it has worked with other bodies, including private-sector companies, to "facilitate action against American citizens."

It will investigate the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the DOJ and FBI's alleged targeting of parents at school board meetings, the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, and more.

The resolution creating the subcommittee states that the panel will investigate how the executive branch agencies:

"...collect, compile, analyze, use, or disseminate information about citizens of the United States, including any unconstitutional, illegal, or unethical activities committed against citizens of the United States."

This hearing will also be the subject of The Veracity Report Podcast’s second episode which will go live on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The first TVR Podcast episode will air on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and will center around The State of the Union Speech, The House Oversight Committee’s Hunter Biden investigation, and the debacle that is and has blossomed from the Chinese spy balloon that recently was allowed to traverse the entire girth of the continental United States (a trek that took slightly over 8 days) before finally being shot down just off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, North Carolina.

Veracity Editor's Note:

This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article was thoroughly researched by our team of fact-checkers and found to be accurate. The sources relied upon for the factual basis of this article were: The New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Associated Press, Reuters, and veracityreport.org.

