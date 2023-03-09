Throwing our Problems in the Fire

It seems like you can’t go five seconds without hearing about plastic waste. Whether it’s a poster telling you to save the turtles or a news report about littering, all of this talk about plastic leads many to the same conclusion; just burn it. After all, it only takes a few seconds for the heat of a fire to turn plastic into ash. Though this may seem like an easy solution, there’s a reason why domestically burning plastic waste is prohibited in the United States.

Photo by Intelligent Living

The burning of plastics is a harmful process that releases heavy metals, particulates, dioxins, and a host of other dangerous chemicals into the atmosphere. Dioxins in particular are known cancer-causing agents. Scientists have also connected dioxins to development problems in children and infertility problems in adults. What makes dioxins especially dangerous is their resistance to environmental degradation. In simpler terms, dioxins released will remain in the environment for long periods of time. This excessive amount of time allows them to be absorbed into vegetation, including crops, and subsequently ingested by animals.

Photo by EcoWaste Coalition

The way around these problems seemed to be municipal solid waste (MSW) combustion facilities. These facilities would burn trash and generate energy in the process. The main drawbacks of MSW combustion facilities are the cost, environmental risks, and questions surrounding their efficiency.

A municipal solid waste combustion facility Photo by Daniel Millan

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that a new MSW combustion facility typically costs 100 million dollars to build. Furthermore, it’s not uncommon for larger facilities to cost twice, or even three times, as much.

With that bill comes a significant environmental risk. Though technology has greatly improved over the last few decades, a small amount of chemicals escape each facility during combustion. Despite that number being drastically lower than the one in years past, scientists agree that for many of these chemicals, there are no safe levels. For example, Michael Meacher, the UK environment minister stated, “I repeat that emissions from incinerator processes are extremely toxic. Some of the emissions are carcinogenic. We know scientifically that there is no safe threshold below which one can allow such emissions.”

Perhaps worst of all is the suspected inefficiency of combustion. This inefficiency does not stem from the mechanical process but rather from the effects on other systems. Firstly, increasing incineration reduces the amount of recycling. A prime example of this is Denmark, which at one point saw as much as 80% of household waste being incinerated. Recycling is known to be energy efficient, largely due to many materials, such as paper, being able to be recycled multiple times. Secondly, the spread of incineration encourages the generation of plastic waste. Creating a desire to produce more waste is a dangerous game to play seeing that the amount of plastic waste is already set to almost triple by 2060.

With so much plastic piling up on the Earth’s shores, the most important thing to remember is that you can spark a change. You can start by limiting your use of single-use plastics; maybe invest in a reusable water bottle or pass on the glitter. If you want to make a large-scale impact, the simple act of voting gives you the power to see environment-friendly policies put in place.

5 Simple Ways to Reduce Plastic Waste Photo by Treehugger

References:

https://engineering.mit.edu/engage/ask-an-engineer/can-we-safely-burn-used-plastic-objects-in-a-domestic-fireplace/

https://www.epa.gov/smm/energy-recovery-combustion-municipal-solid-waste-msw

https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/agents/dioxins/index.cfm

https://ec.europa.eu/environment/resource_efficiency/news/up-to-date_news/12022014_en.htm